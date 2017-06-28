Massey Quits Race Leaving Malliotakis the Only Republican Candidate for NYC Mayor

NEW YORK – Republican Paul Massey is dropping out of the mayoral race, leaving the Greek-American Nicole Malliotakis as the single leading contender for the Republican nomination.

“Unfortunately, the cost of running for office is extraordinary, and I do not see a path to raising the necessary funds to beat an incumbent mayor. I am forever indebted to my family, team and my friends for their support,” Massey said in a surprise announcement just hours after appearing at a debate Wednesday morning, New York Daily News reports.

Massey’s withdrawal come after Assemblywoman of Staten Island Malliotakis claimed victory in votes held by the executive committees of the Brooklyn and Manhattan Republican Parties in early June.

Malliotakis handily won the vote in Brooklyn with a 25-5 vote victory over businessman Paul Massey (R-Larchmont). The Manhattan contest ended in a draw, with the county leadership deciding to stay neutral in the upcoming primary battle for the Republican nomination. Assemblywoman Malliotakis termed the evening’s results, “a clear victory for an upstart campaign and one that shows real momentum starting to build.”

Massey, a real estate developer, had previously touted fund-raising records — but he consistently outspent what he raised, spending huge sums of money on consultants but failing to gain much traction, the News says.