Olympic Champion Tania Cagnotto on Skiathos

VOLOS, Greece (ANA) – Italian Olympic champion in diving and model Tania Cagnotto is visiting the island of Skiathos.

Cagnotto will be toured and photographed in the island.

The diving champion is accompanied by a group of reporters and RAI Television technicians in order to make shooting on the island while the photo material will be published in Italian newspapers and magazines in an effort to strengthen the tourist flow from Italy.

The Italian tourist market is on the focus due to the dynamic it develops and holds the second place in tourist arrivals on the island with the British market steadily holding the first place in tourist arrivals.

Skiathos has direct links with 14 Italian airports and the upward trend is expected to continue.