Greek Bishop Bans Expensive, Ornate Wedding, Baptism Ceremonies

LAMIA, Greece – The Metropolitan Bishop of Fthiotida, near Lamia in Southeast Thessaly, said he won’t allow wedding and baptism ceremonies that include extravagant decorations, telling priests under his jurisdiction it’s an order they must obey when presiding.

Bishop Nikolaos said the decorations, both inside and outside the church, had gotten out of hand as families increasingly opt for more expensive ceremonies he said were vain and mocked the Church of Greece.

“We see illuminated potted plants bedecked with ribbon and tulle, arches of fake flowers, children’s inflatable toys, figures from fairy tales and much more making up the decor of certain ceremonies and this is not only very costly, but is also provocative at such a time of economic constraint and a blatant sign of disrespect,” he said, the newspaper Kathimerini reported in a feature about the issue said to have stirred hard feelings in the region.

“The above is not a exhortation or a recommendation, it is an order which you are all duty-bound to comply with,” he said in a circular addressed to all the priests under his jurisdiction, announcing the ban.

Some couples were unhappy about it, especially those hiring professional wedding planners to help make their big day a grand one.

“Two years ago, double ceremonies – meaning a couple’s wedding followed by the baptism of their child – were also banned in the prefecture, but the couples were allowed to hold both ceremonies on the same day as long as they were at different churches,” Maria Diamanti of the Olvion company, which helps with arrangements for weddings and christenings in Lamia told the newspaper.

“We had all stopped bringing decorations into the church anyway, limiting our work to the courtyards,” she said after posting an open letter on Facebook to the Bishop.

She said Greece’s economic crisis had actually led to cutback in the size and expense of wedding and baptism ceremonies in favor of small events outside the church serving wine, soft drinks and cake.

“The priests always attend these small parties and don’t seem to mind,” says Diamanti. The sextons, however, can often be heard grumbling, “People don’t have money for the collection box, but somehow they do for flowers and sweets,” referring to an envelope stuffed with cash that’s given to the priests.

“Four of my clients have already canceled their plans,” she said. “It’s becoming a survival issue for us.”

Church officials said however that some ceremonies have gone way overboard and included balloons decorated with photographs of Byzantine monasteries, life-size decorative horses, fake luggage bearing fake labels from honeymoon destinations and fake exotic fruits are but some of the features that have been seen at weddings.