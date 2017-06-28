SYRIZA Bows to Church, School Religion Lessons Stay Mandatory

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, an atheist who said his ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party would pursue separation of Church-and-State has given in to clerical demands that religion – only Greek Orthodoxy – remain a required course in schools.

Former Education Minister Nikos Filis, ousted from that position after a showdown he lost over the issue with Archbishop Ieronymos, and the country’s education policy institute, known by its acronym IEP, recommended the lessons be optional.

With his popularity evaporating, however, for reneging on anti-austerity promises and after a poll showed that a big majority of Greeks, including in his own party, said he got snookered by international creditors in a bailout deal that brought more pension cuts and taxes on the poor, Tsipras can’t afford to alienate the Church..

Addressing members of the Holy Synod, Archbishop Ieronymos said the Church’s proposals had been accepted by Education and Religious Affairs Minister Costas Gavroglou. “He told me personally, ‘If something problematic arises, we are ready to tackle it together,’” the Archbishop said of the minister according to Kathimerini.

Ieronymos referred to a “joint decision,” noting that the course material will be subject to the scrutiny of the Church which will have the last word on what will be taught, not teachers or education officials.

Filis, who said he wanted other religions taught and for religion to be taught in a secular manner like other subjects, told the newspaper, however that he believed new curriculum “will be implemented with insignificant changes,” without explaining the contradiction.