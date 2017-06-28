Greece Simmers, Heat Wave Builds Toward Worst in Decade, Hospitals Bake

Greece remained covered under African heat on June 28 meteorologists warning temperatures could soar later in the week to as high as 43 degrees Celsius – about 109 Fahrenheit – the highest in a decade.

With many public beaches blocked off by unlawful clubs and taverns that charge for entry and almost no municipal swimming pools in a city with a metropolitan population of 3.75 million people, health officials gave the usual warnings about trying to stay cool as best as could and to drink plenty of fluids.

The heat wave has hit as what is in line to be another record tourism is in full swing, although most people bypass Athens and the mainland for the lure of the islands, where the temperatures are expected to be a several degrees cooler and where beaches beckon.

In June 2007, the temperature hit a record high of 46.5 degrees Celsius -115.7 Fahrenheit – the city of Elefsina, some 20 kilometers southwest of Athens, meteorologist Yannis Kallianos noted on his social media account.

The City of Athens and other municipal authorities around the country said they would keep open air-conditioned facilities on June 28 and as long as the heat waves last.

“Such a heat wave is uncommon in June and tends to occur every decade or so,” Hellenic National Meteorological Service chief Antonis Lalos told the ANA-MPA news agency.“We don’t know what to expect for July, but we shouldn’t assume that just because we’re burning up now we will do so again in July.”

Health authorities in Athens warned of elevated ozone levels, advising the elderly, people with young children and individuals suffering from heart or breathing problems to avoid exposure as much as possible.

Tourists are also advised to stay out of the sun – one of the main reasons they came to Greece – and give up a tan because it’s too risky.

HOT HOSPITALS

Hospitals are also being hard hit because many don’t have air conditioning operating during an economic crisis that has seen health care cut 25 percent and more, leaving them without essentials such as toilet paper.

The POEDIN union of public hospital workers blasted the government for the situation that has left patients baking in their beds and sweating through sheets.

“Conditions are worse than in prison,” POEDIN said of certain wards where either there are no air-conditioning units or those that do exist are out of order due to a lack of funds for maintenance, the newspaper Kathimerini reported.

The union cited the cases of the Attica and Dromokaitio psychiatric hospitals, where POEDIN claims that patients in more than 30 wards have no air conditioning.

At the Attiko General Hospital, says POEDIN, the air-conditioning units in the emergency ward and in the waiting areas are underperforming and “may as well not exist.”

“Patients already have a hard enough time having to wait up to eight hours to be examined without having to deal with the heat,” the announcement said, adding that workers at the Attiko have requested that the hospital be taken off emergency duty on June 30 when the temperatures are expected to be at their worst before cooling next week.