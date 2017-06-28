UN-hosted Cyprus Talks Resume in Swiss Alpine Resort

TNH Staff

A general view show the Turkish delegation and Turkish Cypriot delegation on the left side, the UN delegation on the center, and the Greek Cypriot delegation and Greek delegation on the right side at the beginning of a new round of the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

GENEVA (AP) — A new round of U.N.-sponsored peace talks between Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaders has opened in a Swiss Alpine resort, aiming to reunify their Mediterranean island after a decades-long split.

U.N. Cyprus adviser Espen Barth Eide on Wednesday is hosting in Crans-Montana the island’s Greek Cypriot president, Nicos Anastasiades, and Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, along with leading envoys from the European Union and so-called “guarantor” countries — Britain, Greece and Turkey.

Officials are hoping for a breakthrough to reunify the island that was divided along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey sent in troops after supporters of union with Greece led a coup.

Turkey today has over 35,000 troops in Cyprus. Sticking points include security guarantees and hopes among Greek Cypriot leaders for the removal of those forces.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.