Despite Debt Relief Delay, Tsipras Says Greece Will Return to Markets

ATHENS – Although his government didn’t get the debt relief it sought, nor help from the European Central Bank, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras insisted that Greece will return to the markets soon for only the second time in a seven-year economic crisis.

Tsipras made the bold prediction during a meeting June 27 with Roberto Gualtieri, Chairman of the Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) Committee at the European Parliament, the Greek business newspaper Naftemporiki said, adding that Gualtieri agreed.

Tsipras said the markets had reacted positively to the deal he made with the Troika of the European Union-ECB-European Stability Mechanism in which he agreed to more pension cuts and taxing low-income families in return for 8.5-billion euros ($9.66 billion) from a staggered, delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($97.69 billion) he said he would never seek nor accept but did both.

He said also that the spread on Greek bonds declined to the lowest level since the advent of the current economic crisis with some investors eager to jump into the country to make a killing even as the lenders, including the International Monetary Fund, are making billions in interest.

Representatives of Greece’s rescue creditors say the country is on target to regain access to bond markets by the end of the year and exit the bailout program next summer.

Officials from the European Commission, European Central Bank, and a eurozone rescue fund said a major round of austerity cuts and reforms approved by Greece’s parliament several weeks ago provided the country a “real opportunity” for the country public finances to recover.

The officials spoke at a conference at a luxury seaside resort near Athens on Wednesday.

Greek bond yields have tumbled since the latest cuts were passed, a sign of greater investor confidence in the country, and the government reached an agreement with creditors to restart loan installments.

