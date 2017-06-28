Greek Garbage Collectors Spurn Tsipras Settlement, Rubbish Piles Grow High

ATHENS – A strike by Greek garbage collectors – although pickups are continuing in some neighborhoods – went into a 12th day on June 28 after their union rejected a plan by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for the permanent jobs they demanded.

Some 6000 workers are on short-term contracts and said they won’t return until they get everything they want, including full-time permanent jobs for life even though it means Greeks would have to pick extra in their utility bills to pay for it.

The workers earlier shot down an offer from Interior Minister Panos Skourletis who said he would file an amendment in defiance of a court order the workers aren’t entitled to have permanent jobs and would hire 2500 of them. They said all-or-nothing.

The mountains of rubbish were growing in parts of Athens and Thessaloniki and other cities, steaming and stinking in near 100-degree heat as tourists were settling on the country for what promised to be a record season.

In Thessaloniki, emergency workers were called in to start removing the rubbish as the workers said they would stay off the job at least through the day on June 28 unless their demands were met despite the country’s crushing seven-year-long economic crisis.

Representatives of the union, POE-OTA, met with Tsipras at the Maximos Mansion for talks on June 27 and, typical of the government, said all had gone well even though no progress was made.

Municipal workers have been staging work stoppages and blockading depots where municipal trash collection trucks are based as well as landfill sites.

With temperatures due to hit as high as 108 degrees on June 30, health officials have warned that the uncollected garbage represents a growing health risk and could take at least three days to remove even if there is a settlement.

Union leaders said Skourletis’ offer would also exclude all those workers over 45 years old and said everyone now working on a short-term contract should he hired regardless of age.

But unionists objected, noting that the proposed jobs tender set an age ceiling of 45 years, which would have discounted many of the contract workers. They also want permanent jobs to be available to all contract workers.

Tsipras was said to have offered to raise the age limit to 50 but the union stood firm that unless everyone is hired they would continue their strike.

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis, who has little real authority, said the union’s decision was “unwise and excessive” and they should come back to work. A smaller offshoot union said its workers would return after Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris said he would hire a private company to do the job otherwise and that it would work alongside those collectors who decide to work.

Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura urged the union to reconsider, arguing that the protest “endangers public health, and is bad for tourism as well as the country’s international image.”

The Athens Trade Association has also called on the two sides to reach a compromise, warning that piles of garbage would discourage tourists from traveling to the Greek capital. Tourism is a vital source of revenue for Greece’s battered economy.

Although not technically on strike most of the time, municipal workers have been blockading garages where municipal trash collection trucks operate from, as well as landfill sites across the country.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)