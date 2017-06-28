Award-Winning Greek Foods at the Summer Fancy Foods Show in NYC (Video)

NEW YORK – The three-day Summer Fancy Food Show opened on Sunday, June 25 at the Javits Center in New York City. The National Herald visited all the stands of the Greek companies and the Greek companies that have affiliates in America, which were on the three floors of the exhibition.

Their stalls were elegant and the Greek symbols and colors were impressive. Of the many Greek products represented at the various booths and imported into the US market are innovative and have been awarded with the Sofi Awards, the highest honor awarded each year at the show.

The Greek and Greek-American owners and the representatives of the companies TNH spoke with expressed their satisfaction with the Greek presence in the exhibition and the optimism about the course of Greek products in the American market.

Nikos Nikolaou, founder of the importing company, The Poseidon Group, pointed out that in the past years, the extra virgin olive oil “Blessing” and honey have been presented, while this year they present chamomile tea and mountain tea produced in New York with chamomile and mountain tea imported from Greece. At the same time, he noted that tea is produced in a cold process in the same way that iced coffee is produced. They put tea, either chamomile, in cold water for 24 hours, filter it, and add Greek honey. Nikolaou also pointed out that they also produce a special tea with lemon and ginger and that it was no accident that their tea was awarded the Sofi Award.

Vivianna Karamanis from Hellenic Farms, based in Roselle, New Jersey, noted that

“interest in Greek products is increasing” and they “are satisfied with this year’s exhibition.”

She said that this year they are promoting pastelia and their other products in the Hellenic Farms line, as well as “divine” herbs from various regions of Greece, salt, olive oil, and jams made with 85% fruit.

Evangelia Koutsovoulou, who had come from Greece to showcase her Daphnis and Chloe products, said it was the first time she took part in such a big event and that “it’s very nice.”

“We are pleased that our products have been awarded the Sofi Award,” she concluded.

Dr. Ioanna Diamanti, who is the director of Pellas Nature, said they are presenting “innovative olive oil with added value using Greek extra virgin olive oil and organic herbs.” “We have a wide range of plants and we are trying to promote our products to the US market,” she added.

Referring to the way they produce the products, Diamanti noted that they “use a method that respects the oil and does not oxidize it and fresh plants that we extract on the same day they are gathered.” Their products can be ordered via www.amazon.com.

The chairman of Optima Foods and Titan Foods Costas Mastoras pointed out, “We participate and really are a food festival of the whole world. Greece is present with ninety booths with producers from Greece and Cyprus and with Greek importers. The Greece of extroversion, the Greece that insists on Greek land, the Greece that is interested and is fighting to promote its products is here at the Javits Center and we promote the Greek products. We have new packaging, new products.”

“We are all ambassadors for Greek products. Taking advantage of this opportunity, I have to remind the Greeks to always choose Greek products – as the National Herald always emphasizes – because this is the best way to help our brothers in our homeland,” he added.

Kontos Foods’ chairman Steve Kontos said of the exhibition, “it is very promising. The food industry is evolving and growing and there are no limits for us.”

At the same time, he noted that besides traditional products, they promote the two-inch pita for restaurant cocktails and they follow the same high standards as all the Kontos Foods products.

Anastasios Doukas from Ariston Specialties, based in New Brighton, Connecticut, said, “We import olive oil from Greece, which we produce at our plant in Gargaliani, Messinia, and which we export to Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Great Britain, and Norway. But the biggest market is America.”

Themistocles Kangadis, who has taken over the leadership of the Gourmet Factory based in Hauppauge, Long Island, informed us that they are participating each year and that they promote extra virgin olive oil, including the Greek Kivotos which earned a USDA Quality Monitoring Program seal, as well as other Greek products.

Aris Kefalogiannis, Managing Director of GAEA, said they have established their subsidiary in America and that they are trying to promote extra virgin olive oil, which is at the heart of the Greek-Mediterranean diet, olives, and some innovative vegetable snacks which are presented for the first time in the world.

“We are introducing other traditional products and everything else we need to make a very nice Greek table for our friends,” he added, recalling that it is the third year and every year their sales double.

Giorgos Papastergiou, who represented Kourellas Dairy, said, “We are promoting our yogurt with mandarin orange which was awarded with the Sofi. Many people come by for a taste and they’re excited about it. We are very happy.”

Asked about the production of yogurt, he pointed out that they “produce it in New York, but all the materials from the cups, fruits, and other ingredients are brought from Greece.”

Nikos Meintanas, founder of Mythical Brands, pointed out that the company was founded in 2004 by a group of Greek-Americans interested in Greek products.

“We started in 2004 and today we export to over 45 countries over two hundred different products. Today we are promoting the pomegranate, the water from Psiloritis, Crete, and we are the only company that introduces it into a 20 liter pouch and we have our own cooler. The company grows. We have offices in Austin, TX, Shanghai, Athens, and South Africa.”

Thanasis Matsiotas, sales manager for Krinos Foods, said, “Today there is more traffic. We promote the Greek product line and all that relates to our identity, olives, cheeses, honey, coffees, donuts, and chocolates.”

Zach Morphogenis, speaking on behalf of Fantis Foods, one of the oldest Greek importing companies, said, “The company is not only an importer but also a producer of Greek products in America.”

“There is a lot of interest in cheese, olive oil, pies, olive oil, and we can proudly say that for a century now we are bringing Greece to America,” Morphogenis said.

Mike Katsoris, owner of the Supreme Chocolatier chocolate factory based in Staten Island, underlined that they continue the tradition of the historic company and that alongside traditional products, they attach great importance to innovative products and improved packaging.

Basil Memos, owner of Mediterranean Pita, who visits the exhibition every year, commented that “it is better than last year” and that “the participation of Greek companies was the greatest of all time.”

Sotiris Seimanides, Vice President of the Board of Directors of Palirria, said, “This is the second time we participate independently with our booth and I agree with Mr. Memos that the exhibition is better than last year and more people in attendance.”

“From the meetings we had received good messages about Greek products,” he added.

Jason Loumidis, speaking on behalf of Loumidis Foods, pointed out, “Our company has a solid presence. An effort is being made to promote products both in retail and in the food service. There is support from Greek producers in Greece who believe in the American market and want to invest.”

“For us, it is a crucial year, we are growing, we have changed facilities, and our company was moved to Lyndhurst, NJ and we hope to continue the good progress in promoting Greek products,” Loumidis added.

George Gavros, founder and CEO of Zoe’s Meats, based in California, said, “It’s an international exhibition. We are trying to promote a piece of salami to every person that passes by with the expectation of making new customers.”

Asked what they are presenting, Gavros said that besides the Daphne’s Creamery Chevre goat cheese that won the Sofi Award, they have innovative products, cold cuts, and they are doing well.

Jaime Kalpakis, marketing and sales director of Greek Grove Corp, based in Long Island City, said they are importing the Stivo juices that come in three varieties, pomegranate, orange, and cherry.

Asked about the show, he noted that they are satisfied with the interest of the visitors and the organization of the show in general.

The Fage USA Dairy Industry, Inc. booth was in a prominent position and presented its new varieties of yogurt, including the Fage Crossover series, which comes in eleven different flavors.

Olympia Provisions, owned by the siblings Elias Cairo and Michelle Cairo, based in Portland, OR, presented cured meats produced with Greek recipes. The first generation Greek-Americans grew up with a father who made charcuterie at home.