Greek-Australian Couple Escapes from Burning Car (Video)

ATHENS – Greek-Australians George Isaiah and his wife, Dimitra, escaped the worst when their car burst into flames while they were driving down Syngrou Avenue in Athens on Tuesday.
The National Herald was at the scene and managed to film the firefighters’ efforts to control the fire.
Ενα ζευγάρι ομογενών από την Αυστραλία, ο κ. Γιώργος Ησαΐας και η σύζυγός του, κ. Δήμητρα, γλίτωσαν τα χειρότερα, όταν το αυτοκίνητο στο οποίο επέβαιναν πήρε φωτιά ενώ κατέβαιναν τη λεωφόρο Συγγρού στην Αθήνα.Περισσότερα σε λίγο…
由 Εθνικός Κήρυξ / The National Herald 发布于 2017年6月27日