For an Effective Strategy on Tourism

Misinformation, and even fake news, is a major problem worldwide.

And, of course, Greece is not excluded. Quite the contrary.

However, though misinformation is widespread and is practiced so openly and in a manner that is extremely damaging for the country, it causes particular harm to the national issue of tourism because it helps to cover the sector’s weaknesses and, as a result, we continue to fool one another.

That Greece’s main product is tourism is a fact. It is the sun, the sea, the antiquities, the food. And since we do not utilize it properly, we change the way in which we measure its effectiveness.

Therefore, the performance of the tourism industry is measured based on the number of tourists visiting Greece and not on what is significant, namely, the revenue that tourism provides for the country. And today, unfortunately, as the figures indicate, there is a decrease rather than an increase of the total amount generated by tourism despite the fact that, as is suggested, more tourists are visiting Greece.

Today, many hotels may be filled with tourists, but they are tourists with all-inclusive package deals: they do not spend a penny outside the hotel walls.

While they contribute to the hotels’ survival, as well as to the supply of jobs, albeit with reduced pay, they are certainly not the type of tourist the country needs.

But in order for that to change, Greece must examine the entire issue from the core: improving the product offered, especially in the services sector, means promoting – marketing – the tourism product. And, of course, in these difficult times, every effort should be made to spend the allocated funds effectively. That means directing attention to where the chances of attracting customers are greatest. And where else would that be than to Hellenes abroad?

Of course, the upgrading of tourism requires a National Tourism Service that is established on merit and is staffed with successful, proven professionals of the tourism market, with broad responsibilities.

Unfortunately, it is painfully obvious that this is not happening today. Nor is this possible with the current personnel, although there are individuals who truly strive, above and beyond the expected, for the better.

Therefore, while the government is trying to pass along the news that the economy is overcoming the crisis, and although it attempts to convince that now is the right time to invest, it fails to harvest the ripe resource: tourism.

And at a time when poverty is striking 35.6% of the population, when the country’s youth – as we once did – are looking for a better future elsewhere, the product on which so much could depend is being sacrificed for the sake of serving partisan political interests.

How, then, can the country get back on track?