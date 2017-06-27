Health ministry Issues High Ozone Level Warning on Tuesday

ATHENS (ANA) – Greece’s health ministry on Tuesday issued a high ozone-level warning, calling on the public to take additional protective measures, especially those with chronic respiratory and heart complaints.

The ministry advised that anyone sensitive to atmospheric pollution stay indoors and avoid going outside, if possible. It also advised that children and persons with high sensitivity should avoid physical exercise that can irritate the respiratory tract and lead to breathing problems.

Earlier, the environment and energy ministry advised that ozone measurements in Athens had exceeded the public notification level for high ozone levels (180 μg/m3).