So How Do We Fix Our History?

By Dr. Constantina Michalos

HOUSTON, TX – When we first moved to Houston, long before we had children, I remember a debate raging about a high school mascot that depicted a Confederate general. Years later, my children attended said high school and, sure enough, the debate continued. A giant mural of General Southern Gentleman graced the wall of the cafeteria, and every Friday of football season, a student dressed as Johnny Reb walked the halls inspiring school spirit. The stars and bars adorned the back of his jacket. And yes, the team was called the Rebels.

I was appalled. Not because I was a self-righteous Yankee (well maybe a little of that), but because I found the symbols obnoxious, insensitive, and degrading. I thought about the black students who had to smile and cheer and even play under this unambiguous banner. Apparently so did the school administration – to a degree. By the time my daughters graduated, General Mint Julep was repainted to resemble a more innocuous Yosemite Sam. I actually looked up the team name while writing this. They are now the Huskies, which is an oxymoron in the sweltering heat of Houston, but it doesn’t push any historical buttons. I assume Sam is gone as well.

The school I am describing is named after the neighborhood in which it is located, and all this happened a long time ago. However, on Thursday, May 12, 2016, the Board of Trustees of the Houston Independent School District (HISD) voted to rename seven schools named after individuals associated with the Confederacy in order to better reflect the district’s “values and diversity.” The new names were recommended by committees of students, parents, teachers, alumni, civic leaders and principals.

You will recognize Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee, and Jefferson Davis, but you will probably have to look up the others to recognize their relevance:

Robert E. Lee High School to Margaret Long Wisdom High School.

Albert Sidney Johnston Middle School to Meyerland Performing and Visual Arts Middle School.

Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson Middle School to Yolanda Black Navarro Middle School of Excellence.

John Reagan High School to Heights High School.

Richard Dowling Middle School to Audrey H. Lawson Middle School.

Sidney Lanier Middle School to Bob Lanier Middle School (no relation).

Jefferson Davis High School to Northside High School.

Parents, however, protested the name changes. Not because they are Sons and Daughters of the Confederacy, by the way. Rather, their concerns are far more practical. The changes to signage, band uniforms, and sports jerseys, for example, will cost close to $2 million, cutting into budget outlays for teacher and student resources. According to houstonpress.com, “facing a $95 million shortfall, the board decided to cut its teacher bonus program and also squash remaining portions of its longstanding tutoring program, Apollo. Overall, the district will spend $179 less per student.”

The changes went into effect for the 2016-17 schoolyear. My children attended Albert Sidney Johnston Middle School. Now it’s called Meyerland Performing and Visual Arts Middle School.

This HISD business didn’t make the national news.

But the massacre of nine African-Americans in Charleston, SC in 2015 certainly did. Cynthia Hurd, Myra Thompson, Rev. Clementa C. Pinckney, Susie Jackson, Tywanza Sanders, Ethel Lee Lance, the Rev. DePayne Middleton Doctor, the Rev. Daniel L. Simmons Sr., and the Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton were brutally murdered after unsuspectingly welcoming a racist killer (whom I refuse to name) into their Bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. And the attendant responses throughout the South to remove symbols of the Confederacy from public properties definitely made the national news as well.

Governor Nikki Haley signed a law to take down the flag from in front of the State Capitol in Columbia, and Alabama Governor Robert Bentley summarily had four of the flags removed from his state’s Capitol. However, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Georgia is among three states with the most Confederate monuments, 90 in total for the Peach State. Virginia has 96 and North Carolina 90. The flag still flies on courthouse squares in Rabun and Grady counties, the SPLC documented (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jan. 9, 2017). The Mississippi state flag maintains the stars and bars in its upper left corner – making it the last state in the union to wave the rebel symbol over its Statehouse.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans first broached the subject of removing four Confederate statues to his City Council in the wake of the church killings. It has taken two years, but we have watched, often under cover of night to protect the contractors from harm and even death threats, as the four monuments City Council has called “a public nuisance” come down: the Liberty Place monument, an obelisk tucked on a back street near the French Quarter that commemorated a Reconstruction Era white supremacist attack on the city’s integrated police force; Confederate Jefferson Davis – a bronze statue of the only president of the Confederacy, mounted on a pedestal in the working-class Mid-City area of town; Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard, mounted high on a horse in a roundabout at the entrance to City Park; General Robert E. Lee, a 16-foot-tall bronze figure mounted on a 60-foot pedestal in the center of Lee Circle near downtown.

New Orleans is one of those cities that is in the country but does not seem of it. Cosmopolitan, international, reflective of French, Spanish, and Caribbean influences, despite its slave history, it felt, somehow, above it. Apparently not. Passions clearly run high on both sides. The Confederacy and its statues are part of history. The Confederacy and its statues are monuments to hate.

So, though I guess I knew that it was only a matter of time, I was still a little surprised by the recent news that individuals were protesting the statue of Sam Houston in Hermann Park and demanding that it be taken down. Other protesters, armed and ready, were there to defend this hero of Texas history. The Houston police was there to protect the protectors and, of course, Houstonians who were visiting the zoo, having picnics, doing what people do on a Saturday in June. But what if you give a protest and nobody comes? The whole thing was a Facebook hoax! No one was threatening Sam. But the drawn guns were no hoax. I won’t dignify the jerks who troll the Internet because they have nothing better to do except stoke rumors and inspire trouble. Sylvester Turner, the mayor, resisted the group’s “suggestion” that he have the statue removed because he’s black and a Democrat. “It’s not even on my agenda. I haven’t given it any thought.”

And, by the way, so much for either side knowing its history. Texas may not be perfect. And Houston has its warts. But when Sam Houston was a senator in the 1800s, he repeatedly voted against the spread of slavery to new territories of the United States. And when he was governor, he was ousted for refusing to align himself with the Confederacy.

Nothing to protest there.