Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt Promotes Greek Recovery to American Investors

ATHENS (ANA) – The U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey R. Pyatt came back to the Unites States last week, with a delegation of the American Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and the Athens Stock Exchange, in the framework of the 6th Greek Investment Road Show. Also part of the delegation that visited Washington, D.C., New York and Boston, was the Greek Minister of Economy and Development Dimitris Papadimitriou.

?My purpose in the United States this week, first in Washington and now in New York, is to reflect the commitment of the United States government to do everything in our power to help sustain this process of recovery in Greece; to help see that Greece emerges from its seven years of hardship as a strong member of the Eurozone, a vital ally of the United States in a strategically complicated important region; and a country which is able to continue its role as a beacon of democracy and stability in a very complicated region?, said Ambassador Pyatt, addressing a dinner with Greek American businessmen in New York, on Thursday.

The event was organized by the General Consulate of Greece in New York and the American Hellenic Chamber of Commerce.

Offering his experience from the meetings of the delegation in both Washington and New York, he said that he emerged with a sense of renewed confidence about the direction that we are heading in.

“I was particularly encouraged by my consultations in Washington; by discussions with senior senators, congress people, representatives of the administration ? from the White House, the Pentagon, the State Department. It is very clear that there is great attention to what is happening in Greece and also recognition of the enormous sacrifices that the Greek people have made through these seven years. Recognition of the significance of last week?s agreement with Europe as a hopeful turning point in the process of recovery.”

Payatt said he was looking forward to continuing what is already an extremely productive partnership with the ATHEX and the Chamber of Commerce and work with American companies and investors.