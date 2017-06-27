Golden Crown, Golden Wreath to Be Presented in Mytilene Archaeological Museum

The Antiquities Ephorate of Lesvos in the context of the cultural action “Unique finds at the Archaeological Museum of Mytilene” will present on Wednesday at 20:00 the fourth archaeological find within this series of event entitled “Eternal light. Golden wreaths and crowns from the necropolises of Mytilene”.

Speaking to Athens Macedonian News Agency the ephor of Lesvos Antiquities Pavlos Triantafyllidis said “important finds of ornament metallurgy from workshops of Macedonia with strong reference to the Lesbian culture of the post classical and Hellenistic era have been unearthed in the ancient necropolises mostly those of Mytilene but also of Mythimna.

The fourth exhibit of this series that was selected and presented for the first time is a golden olive wreath deriving from the second half of the 3rd century BC which was handed over to Mytilene Archaeological Museum in 2002 and a golden crown dated back to the last quarter of the 4th century BC”.