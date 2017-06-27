In New York, Economy Minister Papadimitriou Lures Investors for Greek Food

NEW YORK – After touting what he said would be a miracle recovery this year – doubted by analysts – Economy Minister Dimitris Papadimitriou pushed investors to put money into the Greek food and beverage sector during a showing of the country’s best wares at the 63d International Food Exhibition Summer Fancy Food Show.

Papadimitriou, recruited from a New York college professorship to join the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s team, was trying to recruit more investors after Greek made a deal with its international creditors to get release of 8.5-billion euros ($9.52 billion) third bailout of 86 billion euros ($96.65 billion) but not the debt relief Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras desperately wanted.

Papadimitriou was toured to the Greek pavilion by the President of Enterprise Greece Christos Staikos, whose organization, which has failed to cut red tape in Greece to fast-track investments, organized the Greek participation.

The minister underlined the exhibition’s importance on the promotion of the Greek products and its penetration in the foreign markets even though Greek companies don’t have a good record of marketing the country’s products, including world-leading commodities such as olive oil, honey, saffron, wine, capers, tomatoes, yogurt and the essential of the Mediterranean diet.

The Greek participation under the slogan Invest in Taste constitutes the most important strategic action in a market of broad extent and size, said Staikos, ANA reported.

Some 41 Greek export companies from the food and beverages sector participated in the Greek pavilion.

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey R. Pyatt was also in New York, among other cities, with a delegation of the American Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and the Athens Stock Exchange, to take part in the 6th Greek Investment Road Show, along with Papadimitriou that also went to Washington, D.C. and Boston.

“My purpose in the United States this week, first in Washington and now in New York, is to reflect the commitment of the United States government to do everything in our power to help sustain this process of recovery in Greece; to help see that Greece emerges from its seven years of hardship as a strong member of the Eurozone, a vital ally of the United States in a strategically complicated important region; and a country which is able to continue its role as a beacon of democracy and stability in a very complicated region”, he told Greek-American businessmen in New York, ANA said.