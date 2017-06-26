Refuting SYRIZA, Foreign Investors Say Reforms Not Enough Yet

Economy Minister Dimitris Papadimitriou’s boast at a New York investment show Greece will show strong recovery this year didn’t convince many still wary of putting their money in a country with volatile tax policies and an environment still unfriendly to business.

While the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA was trumpeting the visit of Papadimitriou – a former New York City college professor – return of investor confidence in Greece will require time and the imposing more reforms, foreign fund managers told Greek officials during two investment conferences that took place in the last couple of weeks in New York and London with the participation of Greek listed firms, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

In their meetings with hundreds of funds from the US and Europe, the representatives of Greek companies said that while the recent Eurogroup decision may have banished uncertainty about Greece, the government will need to put in some serious effort and work in addressing the issues of speed and efficiency, the paper added.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras hailed a deal with the country’s international creditors for the release of 8.5-billion euros from a staggered, delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($96.2 billion) he said he would never seek nor accept but did both as a victory even though it came at the cost of more pension cuts and taxing low-income families.

He failed to get immediate debt relief, nor the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing program (QE) for more liquidity, making investors still uneasy over the prospects and as promised reforms linger and with special caution over the mountain of bad loans burying Greek banks.

As for the Athens stock market, Alpha Finance noted in its presentation at the 6th Greek Investment Forum in New York on June 21-22 that “there is a light at the end of the tunnel.” The Alpha Bank subsidiary noted that “the Greek market has recorded bigger returns than its European peers and prospects appear very encouraging as Greece has beaten its fiscal targets and restored investor confidence in the timetable of the Greek (bailout) program.”