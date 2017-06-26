Seven Years After Fast-Track Law, Not One Enterprise Up in Greece

ATHENS – Greece’s constant promises to speed the process for businesses to get up and running, and stamp out bribery demands from officials, has rung hollow without a single enterprise up and running seven years after a law for fast-track investments.

In most cases the implementation of the investments has been delayed, not due to the non-application of the law but because of the inability to fund them, Kathimerini said. Approvals were given but not the money to make them happen.

The processes are in the hands of Invest in Greece and now Enterprise Greece but the problem has led to a number of energy investment plans falling through and with some prospective investors failing to pay required administrative fees.

The Pravita Estate tourism investment in Halkidiki entered the fast-track system in November 2013 but has not paid the administrative fee, the paper said, with sources from the Economy and Development Ministry saying it will also lose its strategic status. The administrative fee amounts to 0.2 percent of the total investment and can range from 100,000 to 300,000 euros, or $111,850 to $335,560.

Other projects stalled over opposition from residents in the communities where they were based, such as the Eldorado gold mine in northern Greece, even though the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA – which had opposed privatizations – has moved to implement them faster.

A project that is going ahead in the face of local reaction is Itanos Gaia by Loyalward in Sitia on Crete with a budget of 267.7 million euros ($299.44 million,) after the Council of State recently rejected the case against the special zoning plan for the project, which obtained fast-track status in December 2012.