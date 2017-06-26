After Ex-Premier Papademos’ Bombing, Two Police Bodyguards Reassigned

ATHENS – Two police officers assigned to former Interim Premier Lucas Papademos have been removed from the detail after it was alleged they lied about checking packages, one of which exploded in his car, injuring him.

The attack came nearly a month ago and the newspaper Kathimerini said the transfers were being directed by police officials who said the two officers had been entrusted with checking Papademos’ mail daily.

The two officers were supposed to put the mail, including an envelope through Parliament’s x-ray machine but the paper said they not only didn’t check the mail but lied about in their testimony to counter-terrorism officers.

Papademos, who served as prime minister from November 2011 to May 2012 and Vice President of the European Central Bank from 2002 to 2010 was a target of anarchist groups upset with his role in supporting austerity measures during an interim government.

After the blast, there were differing accounts about what had happened with police initially saying there were two suspicious envelopes – one delivered to the former premier’s home and one to the Academy of Athens, of which he is President.

The letter bomb was similar to those sent in March to the offices of the International Monetary Fund in Paris and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin. The IMF is one of Greece’s creditors and an austerity backer while Germany puts up the bulk of 326 billion euros ($364.65 billion) in three international bailouts and insisted on big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, worker firings and the sale of state assets.