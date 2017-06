MALIA, Crete (ANA) – A 15-year-old Irish girl on holiday with her family in Stalida, Crete was found dead in a hotel pool on Sunday. An ambulance was sent for but the girl was already dead when her body was taken out of the water.

The family had been searching for the 15-year-old for some hours before she was found. The body has been taken to hospital for an autopsy, in order to discover the cause of death.