To Avoid Foreclosure Protesters, SYRIZA Turns to Online Home Auctions

ATHENS – Reneging on yet another of its central anti-austerity promises – this one to bar the foreclosure of homes of people who can’t afford to pay mortgages because of big government-imposed pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings – the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA to going to let homes be taken online.

That’s to avoid growing protests as weekly foreclosure hearings that had been boycotted by many notaries needed to sign the papers, and with angry demonstrators trying to shut down the procedures, furious people would lose their homes while businessmen who got loans from banks without collateral or being asked to repay are escaping again.

Nor has the government moved to allow the confiscation of properties or assets owned by the former ruling New Democracy Conservatives and its then-partner, the former PASOK (now Democratic Alignment) who owe 250 million euros ($279.84 million) in bad loans and aren’t being pressured to repay them.

Ironically it is SYRIZA, which deemed itself the protector of the poor and working class, putting the squeeze on those sectors, as even New Democracy and PASOK didn’t move to let primary homes be taken during a seven-year-long economic crisis.

To escape obstruction by anti-eviction groups, the auctions will be taken online with the blessing of Greece’s creditors, the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism and the International Monetary Fund to insure banks get repaid from 326 billion euros ($364.91 billion) in three bailouts.

“It will be like eBay,” warned Victor Tsiafoutis, a lawyer helping debtors on behalf of Greek consumer group Ekpizo. “Everything is being done to facilitate foreclosures… it’s all done for the banks,” he told the news agency Agence-France Presse in a feature on the procedure.

From September, a custom-made platform will enable some 15,000 properties including homes to go under the hammer electronically, said Georgios Rouskas, head of Greece’s notary associations. “There are court rulings covering these foreclosures… instead of doing it in court, it will be done on an electronic platform.”

Even some former SYRIZA ministers have tried to interrupt the foreclosures after breaking with Tsipras, who reneged on promises to help Greece’s most vulnerable sectors.

The notaries insist that the repossessions are not targeting the poor – in most cases, properties to go under the hammer are worth over 300,000 euros ($335,381) but there’s no guarantee it won’t trickle down to lesser-income groups and properties.