The Trireme Olympias to Sail Again in July & September, Hellenic Navy Announces

PIRAEUS, Greece (ANA) – The trireme “Olympias” – a full-scale working reconstruction of an ancient Athenian battleship – will sail the waters of the Saronic Gulf once again this July and September, rowed by crews of ordinary citizens aged between 15 and 75 years old, the Hellenic Navy announced on Saturday.

Each trip will also carry a limited number of passengers – aged under 15 and over 75 – that will be able to board the vessel without manning the oars, the announcement said.

In order to help cover the maintenance costs of the trireme, each rower will be charged a ticket of three euros while those under 15 and over 75 can board the vessel for free.



For more information about booking places, members of the public can call the telephone number 6940 471218 from 9:00-13:00 between Tuesday and Friday, starting on June 27.

The planned trips of the ‘Olympias’ will take place on the following days and times:

Sunday, July 2 – 9:00 – 11:00

Sunday, July 9 – 9:00 – 11:00

Wednesday, July 12 – 17:00 – 19:00

Sunday, July 22 – 9:00 – 11:00

Wednesday, July 26 – 17:00 – 19:00

Sunday, September 10 – 9:00 – 11:00

Wednesday, September 13 – 17:00 – 19:00