Turkish Nationalist Party Chief Wants Aghia Sophia to Become Mosque

With readings of the Koran in the revered ancient church of Hagia Sophia in Constantinople being allowed by the government, a leading Turkish nationalist political leader joined a growing chorus i the country for the structure to be turned into a mosque.

Mustafa Destici, leader of the Great Union Party (BBP)said: “Let Greece and the world hear that Hagia Sophia is a mosque. With the blessing of Allah, religious ceremonies will soon take place and prayers will be read there again.”

With Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras remaining mum over growing provocations from Turkey’s strongman President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Greek Foreign Ministry was left to issue a statement condemning Destici’s remarks about the church, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

“When you lose your perspective with regard to the protection of religious freedoms and human rights, you unfortunately start projecting your own problems onto neighbors,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Stratos Efthymiou said in a statement. “Turkey is judging others by its own standards.”

Erdogan has hinted he also will transform the church into a mosque as he and other hardliners in Turkey say they also want the return, or seizure, of some Greek islands off Turkey’s coast.

Turkey earlier said it was Greece – where the government is paying for the country’s first official mosque due to open this summer in Athens – that isn’t tolerant of religious freedoms, saying Athens was trying to intervene in the appointment of local muftis among the Muslim minority in Thrace and said it took too long to build – and pay for – the mosque.

The reading of the Koran in the church, a major tourist attraction, was held in the presence of government officials and broadcast live on Turkey’s religious TV channel.

Greece appealed to the international community but was ignored, apart from a delicately-worded statement from the United States, which is reliant on Turkey to be a key ally for military and other purposes.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert reportedly told reporters that Hagia Sophia is an important historical monument and urged Turkey to respect its history as it is significant to many religions. It fell into Turkish hands with the fall of Constantinople in 1453.