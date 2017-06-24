Interior Minister Unveils Draft Bill in Hopes of Ending Sanitation Workers’ Strike

ATHENS (ANA – Interior Minister Panos Skourletis on Saturday invited local authority trade unionists to a meeting where he presented draft legislation on municipality contract workers that he intends to table on Monday, in hopes of ending a nationwide strike that has left rubbish piled high on the streets.

After the meeting, the leadership of the local authority union confederation POE-OTA said the proposed measures seemed “very far” from their own demands – namely that the current fixed-term, temporary contracts be converted to permanent jobs – but would be examined by the federation’s lawyers. POE-OTA’s executive committee will then hold a meeting to decide on its future action, they said.

Skourletis said the proposed measure calls for the signature of new temporary contracts with existing contract workers in sanitation until the Supreme Council for Staff Selection (ASEP) announces the temporary results of a selection process to fill 2,500 permanent sanitation jobs in municipalities. The law also allows municipalities to adjust their organisational charts and ask for additional positions to be filled via ASEP, based on their real needs.

He assured trade unionists that they can be certain of the government’s political position “not to give in to any kind of pressure to hand over the work of waste collection to private interests.”

Skourletis then had a meeting with the head of the Central Union of Municipalities of Greece Giorgos Patoulis.