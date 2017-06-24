Live: Garry Kasparov Plays Chess with Greece’s Younger Generation

ATHENS – What is it like to play chess with Garry Kasparov?

Fifteen chess champions, ages 10-12, will have this unique experience in a simultaneous chess encounter with the leading athlete in the context of the Summer Nostos Festival at the SNFCC.

See the event live at TNH via SNF: Saturday June 24, 12:00 (19:00 Greek time).

A world champion at age 22, he held on to the title for about twenty years just as he did to first place at the Elo rating system, for the same period. Winner of eight chess Olympics, he was acclaimed with the chess Oscar before leaving professional chess, after thirty years of continuous presence. A political activist and a writer, he espouses the view that chess must be made part of the school curriculum and works through the Kasparov Chess Foundation to promote it in schools, in the USA and overseas.

The young participants will be selected by the Chess Union of Thessaloniki.