Our Everyday Greek: This Summer We Speak Greek in the Taxi to our Hotel

Taxis in Greece are not very expensive. You may need to take one to get to your destination more quickly. Learn how to give the taxi driver directions about the name and the address of your hotel. Then watch the meter and learn the basic dialogue to pay the taxi driver for the ride.

This summer we speak Greek. Here are some common phrases and words in everyday conversations, when using a taxi.

DIALOGUE

Maria and Petros have just arrived from New York to Athens’ Eleftherios Venizelos Airport and have decided to take a taxi to their hotel. This is a common dialogue with the taxi driver in Greek.

Greek phrase Pronunciation Translation

Μ: Ταξί, ταξί! TaXEE, TaXEE! Taxi, Taxi!

Είστε ελεύθερος; EEste eLEftheros? Are you available?

Τ: Ναι. NE. Yes.

Πού πάτε; POO PAte? Where are you going?

Π: Πάμε στο PAme sto We Are going to

ξενοδοχείο Απόλλων. xenodoKHEEo aPOlon. Hotel Apollon.

Τ: Έχετε βαλίτσες; Ehete vaLEEtses?

Π: Ναι, έχουμε NE, Ehoome Yes, we have

δύο βαλίτσες. DEEo vaLEEtses. two suitcases.

Τ: Ελάτε. eLAte. Come.

Μ: Ξέρετε πού είναι XErete POO EEne Do you know where is

το ξενοδοχείο Απόλλων; to XenodoKHEEo aPOllon? Hotel Apollon?

Τ: Είναι στην Ομόνοια. EEne STEEN oMOnia It is at Omonia

Στην οδό Αθηνάς STEEN oDO athiNAS At Athinas street

αριθμός 41. ariTHMOS 41. number 41.

Μ: Πόση ώρα είναι POsi Ora EEne How far is

το ξενοδοχείο TO xenodoKHEEo the hotel

από το αεροδρόμιο; aPO TO aeroDROmio? from the airport?

Τ: Είναι μία ώρα. EEne MEEa Ora. It’s an hour.

(After an hour.)

Μ: Πόσο κάνει η κούρσα; POso KAni EE KOOrsa? How much does the ride cost?

Τ: Eίκοσι πέντε ευρώ. EEkosi PEnte (25) evRO. Twenty five euros.

Π: Ορίστε πενήντα (50). oREEste peNEEnta. Here is fifty.

Έχετε ρέστα; Ehete REsta? Do you have change?

Τ: Τα ρέστα σας. TA REsta sas. Your change.

Ευχαριστώ. efhariSTO. Thank you.

Μ: Κι εμείς. ΚE eMEEs. We, too.

IMPORTANT VOCABULARY

Greek word Pronunciation Meaning

Έχω Eho I have

Έχεις Ehis you have

Έχει Ehi he/she/it has

Έχουμε Ehoome we have

Έχετε Ehete you have

Έχουν Ehoon they have

Το αεροδρόμιο TO aeroDROmio the airport

Το ξενοδοχείο TO xenodoKHEEo the hotel

Η τράπεζα EE TRApeza the bank

Η ταβέρνα EE taVErna the tavern

Το ταξί TO taXEE the taxi

Ελεύθερος eLEftheros available

Η οδός EE oDOS the street

Ο αριθμός O ariTHMOS the number

Η βαλίτσα EE vaLEEtsa the suitcase

Οι βαλίτσες EE vaLEEtses suitcases

Ελάτε eLAte come

Πού POO where

Ποιο piO which

Πόση ώρα είναι POsi Ora EEne how far is

Πόσο κάνει POso KAni how much does it cost

Η κούρσα EE KOOrsa the ride

Τα ρέστα TA REsta change

Ορίστε oREEste here you are

Ευχαριστώ efhariSTO Thank you.

Και KE and, too

Εμείς eMEES we

Note that in Greek the verb endings indicate the person, so we may omit the I, you, we etc. pronouns.

MAIN PHRASES

Try to match the phrases in English with their translation in Greek:

Where do you go? 1. Πού είναι το ξενοδοχείο σας; Which is your hotel? 2. Έχετε βαλίτσες; Where is your hotel? 3. Πού πάτε; Do you have any suitcases? 4. Ποιο είναι το ξενοδοχείο σας; How much does it cost? 5. Έχετε ρέστα; Do you have change? 6. Πόσο κάνει;

What would you answer to these questions in Greek?

PRONUNCIATION KEY

i (idiom), ee (needle), e (energy), o (organism), oo (boot), y (yes), h (helium), th (theory), d (the). The capitalized syllables are accented.