Our Everyday Greek: This Summer We Speak Greek in the Taxi to our Hotel

Taxis in Greece are not very expensive. You may need to take one to get to your destination more quickly. Learn how to give the taxi driver directions about the name and the address of your hotel. Then watch the meter and learn the basic dialogue to pay the taxi driver for the ride.
This summer we speak Greek. Here are some common phrases and words in everyday conversations, when using a taxi.
DIALOGUE
Maria and Petros have just arrived from New York to Athens’ Eleftherios Venizelos Airport and have decided to take a taxi to their hotel. This is a common dialogue with the taxi driver in Greek.
Greek phrase Pronunciation Translation
Μ: Ταξί, ταξί! TaXEE, TaXEE! Taxi, Taxi!
Είστε ελεύθερος; EEste eLEftheros? Are you available?
Τ: Ναι. NE. Yes.
Πού πάτε; POO PAte? Where are you going?
Π: Πάμε στο PAme sto We Are going to
ξενοδοχείο Απόλλων. xenodoKHEEo aPOlon. Hotel Apollon.
Τ: Έχετε βαλίτσες; Ehete vaLEEtses?
Π: Ναι, έχουμε NE, Ehoome Yes, we have
δύο βαλίτσες. DEEo vaLEEtses. two suitcases.
Τ: Ελάτε. eLAte. Come.
Μ: Ξέρετε πού είναι XErete POO EEne Do you know where is
το ξενοδοχείο Απόλλων; to XenodoKHEEo aPOllon? Hotel Apollon?
Τ: Είναι στην Ομόνοια. EEne STEEN oMOnia It is at Omonia
Στην οδό Αθηνάς STEEN oDO athiNAS At Athinas street
αριθμός 41. ariTHMOS 41. number 41.
Μ: Πόση ώρα είναι POsi Ora EEne How far is
το ξενοδοχείο TO xenodoKHEEo the hotel
από το αεροδρόμιο; aPO TO aeroDROmio? from the airport?
Τ: Είναι μία ώρα. EEne MEEa Ora. It’s an hour.
(After an hour.)
Μ: Πόσο κάνει η κούρσα; POso KAni EE KOOrsa? How much does the ride cost?
Τ: Eίκοσι πέντε ευρώ. EEkosi PEnte (25) evRO. Twenty five euros.
Π: Ορίστε πενήντα (50). oREEste peNEEnta. Here is fifty.
Έχετε ρέστα; Ehete REsta? Do you have change?
Τ: Τα ρέστα σας. TA REsta sas. Your change.
Ευχαριστώ. efhariSTO. Thank you.
Μ: Κι εμείς. ΚE eMEEs. We, too.
IMPORTANT VOCABULARY
Greek word Pronunciation Meaning
Έχω Eho I have
Έχεις Ehis you have
Έχει Ehi he/she/it has
Έχουμε Ehoome we have
Έχετε Ehete you have
Έχουν Ehoon they have
Το αεροδρόμιο TO aeroDROmio the airport
Το ξενοδοχείο TO xenodoKHEEo the hotel
Η τράπεζα EE TRApeza the bank
Η ταβέρνα EE taVErna the tavern
Το ταξί TO taXEE the taxi
Ελεύθερος eLEftheros available
Η οδός EE oDOS the street
Ο αριθμός O ariTHMOS the number
Η βαλίτσα EE vaLEEtsa the suitcase
Οι βαλίτσες EE vaLEEtses suitcases
Ελάτε eLAte come
Πού POO where
Ποιο piO which
Πόση ώρα είναι POsi Ora EEne how far is
Πόσο κάνει POso KAni how much does it cost
Η κούρσα EE KOOrsa the ride
Τα ρέστα TA REsta change
Ορίστε oREEste here you are
Ευχαριστώ efhariSTO Thank you.
Και KE and, too
Εμείς eMEES we
Note that in Greek the verb endings indicate the person, so we may omit the I, you, we etc. pronouns.
MAIN PHRASES
Try to match the phrases in English with their translation in Greek:
- Where do you go? 1. Πού είναι το ξενοδοχείο σας;
- Which is your hotel? 2. Έχετε βαλίτσες;
- Where is your hotel? 3. Πού πάτε;
- Do you have any suitcases? 4. Ποιο είναι το ξενοδοχείο σας;
- How much does it cost? 5. Έχετε ρέστα;
- Do you have change? 6. Πόσο κάνει;
What would you answer to these questions in Greek?
PRONUNCIATION KEY
i (idiom), ee (needle), e (energy), o (organism), oo (boot), y (yes), h (helium), th (theory), d (the). The capitalized syllables are accented.