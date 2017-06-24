SNF RUN: Running Into the Future for the Third Consecutive Year (Video)

ATHENS – On Friday, June 23rd, 2017, the evening race titled SNF RUN: Running into the Future took place for the third consecutive year, as part of the events comprising the Summer Nostos Festival (www.SNFestival.org) and, like every year, the occasion will coincide with the celebration of the Olympic Day.

This year’s race included 2 different routes, 10 and 6 kilometers respectively, as well as a 1 km race for Special Olympics athletes. The 10-km race started at 20:40, June 23, while the 6-km race started ten minutes later, at 20:50. The starting point for both races was the Panathenaic Stadium and the finish line was at the Stavros Niarchos Park.



Andreas Dracopoulos awards the winners of the SNF RUN: Running Into the Future



The recorded evening race SNF RUN: Running into the Future taking place for the third consecutive year through an exclusive grant by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).