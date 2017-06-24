US Ambassador to Greece Pyatt, NYC Mayoral Candidate Malliotakis Meet in New York

NEW YORK – The United States Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey R. Pyatt and Greek-American candidate for New York City Mayor Nicole Malliotakis met in New York on June 23, 2017.
It is an “honor to welcome U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt to NYC, a great representative for our nation,” Malliotakis said viaTwitter.
