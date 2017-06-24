Greece to See Robust Growth in 2017, Papadimitriou Tells NY Investment Forum

NEW YORK (ANA) – Greece’s economy will show a strong recovery in 2017, reaching growth rates as high as 2 pct of GDP for the first time since the crisis started, Greek Economy and Development Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou said on Friday while on an official visit to the United States.

A ministry announcement said that Papadimitriou took part in the 6th Greek Investment Forum organised in New York by the Athens stock exchange, the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Enterprise Greece.

The minister had a series of meetings with investment funds and was also able to address a wide spectrum of U.S. firms and investors, presenting the latest developments for the Greek economy and its prospects following a successful conclusion of the second review of Greece’s programme, which he said would unlock additional funds for Greece’s borrowing needs.

Papadimitriou also pointed to the marked improvement in a series of economic indicators, such as foreign trade, industrial production, lower unemployment and attracting foreign investments, as well as a raft of reforms carried out in the country.

The investment opportunities in Greece were then outlined in detail by the head of Enterprise Greece Ilias Athanasiou. He pointed out a series of new laws passed in recent years to facilitate business, as well as major investments in the country, and the sectors showing the greatest promise, such as tourism, real estate, energy, foods and others.

Organisers reported that the 2017 Greek Investment Forum was the best yet, having greatly exceeded expectations for the number of participants and business meetings.

Papadimitriou’s next stop is Boston where he is to address an audience of business people and academics, presenting Greece’s new growth model based on the knowledge economy and innovation. He will also take part in an investment seminar organised by Enterprise Greece and have meetings with the start-up community organised with the help of the Greek consulate in Boston and MIT Enterprise Forum Greece.

The minister’s visit to the U.S. ends on Sunday, after he inaugurates the Greek pavilion at the Summer FancyFood Show.