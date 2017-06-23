ELSTAT: Wealthiest 20% of Greeks is 6.6 Times Richer than the Poorest 20%

ATHENS – The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on inequality in income distribution, on the basis of the available results of the 2016 Survey on Income and Living Conditions of Households (SILC), with reference income period the year 2015.

The income quintile share ratio, or S80/S20 (See the PDF below), measures relative inequality in income distribution, compares the total of equivalised disposable income received by the 20% of the country’s population with the highest equivalised disposable income (top inter-quintile interval) to that received by the 20% of the country’s population with the lowest equivalised disposable income (lowest inter-quintile interval) and is being affected by the extreme values of income distribution.

• In 2016 the S80/S20 ratio, with reference income period the year 2015, recording increase 0.1 unit

compared with 2015 (with reference income period the year 2014) amounting to 6.6, i.e., the share

of the income of the wealthiest 20% of the population is 6.6 times higher than the share of the

income of the poorest 20% of the population (Graph 1, Table 1).

• Income inequality, for persons aged 65 years and over is 3.9, recording decrease 0.2 units

compared with 2015 (2015: 4.1), while for persons under 65 years old income inequality amounted

to 7.5, recording a small increase compared with 7.4 in 2015 (Table 1).

• Table 4 presents income quintile hare ratio for years 2008-2016 for the European countries that

results of 2016 EU-SILC are available at the moment.

In order to depict income inequality more accurately, the Gini coefficient is complementarily used. Gini

coefficient ─ in contrast to the S80/S20 ratio ─ is not affected by the extreme values of income

distribution.

The Gini coefficient is defined as the relationship of cumulative shares of the population arranged

according to the level of equivalised disposable income, to the cumulative share of the equivalised total

disposable income received by them. If there was perfect income equality (i.e. all persons receive the

same income), the Gini coefficient would be 0 (or 0%). A Gini coefficient of 1 (or 100%) indicates that

there is total income inequality and the entire national income is in the hands of one person. For

example, a Gini coefficient of 30% means that choosing randomly 2 persons, the difference between

their incomes is at 30% of the mean equivalized disposable income.

• In 2016 the Gini coefficient reached 34.3%, recording an increase of 1.2 percentage points

compared with 2009 (Graph 1, Table 3). This means that choosing randomly 2 persons in the

population, we expect that their income will differ by 34.3% of the mean equivalized disposable

income.

• Since 1994, when the survey begun, the overall inequality decreased by 3.1 percentage points

(37.4% in 1994).

• Table 5 presents Gini coefficient for years 2008-2016 for the European countries that results of

2016 EU-SILC are available at the moment.

The data on the distribution of income by quartiles represent the share of the national income held by

each of the four (equal) parts of the population. In other words, by sorting the population in ascending

order according to their equivalised disposable income (lower to higher income) and then by dividing the population in four equal parts (based on the total number of persons) we get the following results:

• 25% of the population in the 1st quartile, with the lowest income, holds 8.9% of the total national

disposable income, remaining unchanged in comparison with 2015 (Graph 2, Table 2).

• 25% of the population in the 4th quartile, with the highest income, holds 47.2% of the total national

disposable income, remaining unchanged in comparison with 2015 (Graph 2, Table 2).

• 50% of the middle-income population in the 2nd and 3rd quartiles holds 43.9% of the total national

disposable income, remaining unchanged in comparison with 2015 (Graph 2, Table 2).

• The highest yearly income for the 1st quartile amounts to 4,930 euro (Table 2).

• The lowest yearly income for the 4th quartile amounts to 11,000 euro (Table 2).