POLITICO: Why Reince Priebus Can’t Save His Job

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has set a deadline of July 4 for a shakeup of the White House that could include removing Reince Priebus as his chief of staff, according to two administration officials and three outside advisers familiar with the matter, an early June report by POLITICO was saying.

A June 23 report by the POLITICO Magazine insists that it is very difficult for the Greek-American politician to keep his job in Washington.

“For President Donald Trump’s beleaguered gatekeeper, Reince Priebus—saddled with the herculean task of disciplining the 45th president—18 months could feel like a lifetime,” POLITICO Magazine says.

“Increasingly, it looks like he might not make it that long. By one account, Trump has given his chief a deadline of July 4 to fix a dysfunctional White House, upon penalty of dismissal (or, possibly, being shipped to Greece). Priebus’ defenders have boasted lately about newfound discipline, pointing to a recent ‘infrastructure week.’ And Priebus himself has privately complained that the White House dysfunction would be twice as bad without him. But here’s the problem: No matter what Priebus does to try to save his job, it will amount only to tinkering around the edges, because the central stumbling block is Trump himself. Until the president learns that he cannot govern without giving someone the authority to tell him hard truths, there is little any chief of staff can do.

As it is, the Trump administration has been unable to perform the most basic tasks: issue enforceable executive orders, craft legislation, prioritize the president’s agenda or communicate a coherent message. In a normal White House, all of these functions flow from a strong and empowered chief of staff. But in the transplanted Manhattan real estate firm that is Trump’s West Wing—a scrum of advisers competing for the boss’ favor—Priebus has never been given the necessary authority as first among equals.”

Additionally, a late May report by The Washington Post was saying that President Trump and his advisers, seeking to contain the escalating Russia crisis that threatens to consume his presidency, are considering a retooling of his senior staff. “As Trump has participated in meetings with world leaders in recent days, senior aides — including Bannon, Kushner and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus — have met in the White House to discuss a potential reshuffle.”

In early April, CNN has reported that the future of top White House staffers, Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus, was uncertain, as President Donald Trump is increasingly sending signals he is considering a major shakeup of his leading advisers.