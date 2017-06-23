On the Important Matter of National Cooperation

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras recently invited the opposition party leaders in order to brief them, as he said, on the current very serious problems the country faces.

Among those were, of course, the agreement for the release of approximately 8.4 billion euros by the country’s creditors, the Turkish prime minister’s visit to Athens and his unacceptable positions on the issue of violations in the Aegean Sea, the developments on the Cyprus issue, and possibly also the name dispute with FYROM.

National cooperation at all times, and even more so now, is an irrefutable necessity that, if achieved, will increase efficiency and protect the country from possible mistakes or the exploitation of internal weaknesses by others.

Therefore, one would be obligated to applaud the prime minister’s action, even if reluctantly, if…

And there are a few significant ifs…

If this was a self-evident action that occurred periodically, almost silently, without political calculation. Under no circumstances should the briefing by the country’s political leadership be so rare as to constitute news.

If the briefing was one of substance, with the objective of developing a national strategy and certainly without attempting to politically exploit the meetings.

And if the prime minister followed the same line while in power as he did when he was in the opposition. You cannot use a double standard: you cannot claim the right to score political points when you are in power by following a different policy than the one you followed when you were in opposition, as Tsipras attempts to do today.

If, lastly, these meetings were carried out in a climate of confidence, without the risk of them being used later by one side as a means to attack its opponents, as Tsipras has done in the past.

Thus, while national cooperation theoretically is a greater good and should be a self-evident practice, especially in this day and age, it cannot be done on the basis of opportunistic exploitation, but rather on the basis of a sincere desire by responsible political actors to achieve the maximum efficiency in managing national issues.

Something that, unfortunately, cannot be achieved when the benefits that Tsipras seeks to gain are not national, but political.

It is therefore a matter of political culture that one hopes will develop in Greece.

Because as long as the problems are growing – both in Greece and elsewhere – and as long as the divisions in society become more profound – as they are – the need for cooperation at the top will become more necessary, one way or another.