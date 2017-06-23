Gorsuch’s First Opinion is a Lesson in Judicial Restraint

He has been president for five months now and, critics bark, what does Donald Trump have to show for it? Obamacare remains the law of the land, tax reform plans are moving at a snail’s pace, and the wall hasn’t even been built – let alone there being any indication that Mexico will pay for it. Beyond all the shiny rhetoric that packed arenas by the thousands during the campaign, to borrow a line Walter Mondale used in 1984: “where’s the beef?”The answer comes in two words: Neil Gorsuch.

Solely for the sake of argument and certainly not as the result of any reasonably objective analysis, let’s assume the critics are right and that Trump hasn’t done a blasted thing. The nomination and subsequent confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court is reason alone to rejoice in Trump’s victory last November.

Had Hillary Clinton won, it is almost certain that she would have proceeded with President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, instead. Casting the histrionics aside, Garland is no radical saboteur who would have destroyed the American legal system at its core. Factors indicate that Garland would have been a solid Supreme Court justice. Solid and dependable, like an unbuttered, unsalted, boiled potato. In stark contrast, if his first Supreme Court opinion (written decision), issued recently, is any indication, Neil Gorsuch is a judicial superstar.

The case, Henson vs. Santander, decided on June 12, is one whose substance would no doubt be considered too bland by the general public to examine. It is about whether a purchaser of defaulted loans is a “creditor” or a “collection agent.” Hardly red-meat stuff, like abortion, medical marijuana, and transgender bathrooms.

Essentially, a lender named CitiFinancial Auto loaned money to people seeking to buy cars. Some defaulted on those loans, and Santander bank purchased the defaulted loans from CitiFinancial. The Fair Debt Collection Practices Actis a federal law designed to protect consumers against unruly practices of those who “regularly collect or attempt to collect debts owed or due another.” The consumers in this case argued that Santander’s practices, in attempting to collect the debt, violated the Act, and Santander countered that the Act applies to collection agents who are in the business of collecting debts for third parties, but that Santander, in attempting to collect its own debt, is not a collection agent and therefore the Act is not applicable.

In writing a unanimous decision for the Court, affirming the lower court rulings in favor of Santander, Gorsuch was elegant and eloquent in the precision and readability of his writing. And most importantly, he gave America a lesson – or in many cases a refresher course – on what the role of the Supreme Court really is.

The petitioners (plaintiffs/complainants) argued that, had Congress thought about it carefully, it would have clearly extended the Act to apply to those like Santander, who, by purchasing defaulted loans, they argued, essentially became “collection agents.”

Gorsuch responded to that contention with this language: “while it is of course our job to apply faithfully the law Congress has written, it is never our job to rewrite a constitutionally valid statutory text under the banner of speculation about what Congress might have done had it faced a question that, on everyone’s account, it never faced.”

He added: “in the end, reasonable people can disagree with how Congress balanced the various social costs and benefits in this area. We have no difficulty imagining, for example, a statute that applies the Act’s demands to anyone collecting any debts, anyone collecting debts originated by another, or to some other class of persons still. “Neither do we doubt that the evolution of the debt collection business might invite reasonable disagreements on whether Congress should reenter the field and alter the judgments it made in the past. After all, it’s hardly unknown for new business

models to emerge in response to regulation, and for regulation in turn to address new business models. Constant competition between constable and quarry, regulator and regulated, can come as no surprise in our changing world. But neither should the proper role of the judiciary in that process – to apply, not amend, the work of the people’s representatives.”

Far too many people think that the role of the Supreme Court is to make the “right” decisions or the “best” decisions, based on a sense of “justice.” What they do not realize is that the Court’s role is to respect any law passed by the legislature and only overturn it if it is unconstitutional. Its purpose is not to look at a law and determine there is a better way and issue a decision accordingly.

As Justice Gorsuch also wrote in that opinion: “these are matters for Congress, not this Court, to resolve.” In other words, the only authority the Supreme Court has to meddle in a law created by Congress is if the law violates the Constitution. If the law, however, is merely deficient insofar as it wasn’t as well-conceived as it might have been, then let the American people petition their elected representatives to reconsider it and come up with a better option. After all, that is exactly what’s going on with health care legislation right now. Many correctly point out the numerous deficiencies of the Affordable Care Act (aka “Obamacare”), but it doesn’t mean the Supreme Court has any business striking that down either. That is where political hypocrisy rears its ugly head. “Conservatives” rail against judicial activism, except when they want judges to act in their favor.

Neil Gorsuch is brand new to the job and this is only one case. But it is a great start. Excellent choice, Mr. President.