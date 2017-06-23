Greece Among Top-5 Luxury Holiday Destinations for Americans and Britons

Greece is among Protravel International’s Top 10 international destinations that its best-in-class travel agents are booking for this summer. This summer, discerning Protravel clients are selecting: (1) Italy, (2) the U.K., (3) France, (4) Greece, (5) Spain, (6) Canada, (7) Ecuador (8) Germany, (9) Mexico, and (10) Iceland. With locations spanning the globe, a select group of Protravel’s seasoned luxury agents are sharing their insider tips, hidden gems and personal favorites in each of this year’s Top 10 countries.

Protavel comments on Greece as follows:

“For first-time visitors, I recommend a 10-day Greek vacation, starting with two days in Athens to visit the Acropolis museum and take a city orientation tour. Then take a day trip to Cape Sounion before you fly to Santorini for a 5-night stay in Oia where you can scuba dive on a private catamaran tour and see incredible sunsets. In 2.5 hours, a high-speed ferry will bring you to Mykonos. Stay at a luxury resort by its beautiful beaches and enjoy the family-friendly, local atmosphere and local cuisine.” – Konstantinos Bastas, Protravel (New York, NY)

Sources: Tornos News, Travel Leaders Group