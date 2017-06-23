Greece Represented in the NBA Draft: Hawks Select Dorsey, Nets Pick Vezenkov

NEW YORK – The Atlanta Hawks selected Oregon shooting guard Tyler Dorsey with their first second-round pick, No. 41 overall, in the NBA Draft on Thursday.

The Oregon Greek-American sophomore got rolling late in the season with 20-plus points in his last eight games, helping the Ducks reach the Final Four for the first time since 1939.

Dorsey, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound sophomore, averaged 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season. He shot .423 (88 of 208) from 3-point range, a strength.

After graduating from Maranatha High School, in Pasadena, California, he played college basketball for the Oregon Ducks. He is also a member of the senior Greek national team.

Dorsey acquired dual citizenship (full citizenship with both the United States and Greece) and a Greek passport, due to his mother’s Greek background. Dorsey’s mother was born to a Greek father and Israeli mother, and her Greek surname is Konstantinidou.

In the second round with the 57th overall pick, the Nets selected 6-foot-9, Cyprus born Aleksandar Vezenkov. Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks called the 21-year-old an elite shooter.

Vezenkov is a professional basketball player for FC Barcelona of the Liga ACB.

Vezenkov was born in Cyprus, and was raised in Greek communities in Cyprus and Greece. However, due to his Bulgarian descent, he has Bulgarian citizenship, and he has regularly chosen to represent the Bulgarian national team, on both the junior and senior levels. Despite that, Vezenkov holds triple citizenship for Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece.

Always considered to be one of the best players in his age group in Europe, Vezenkov began playing youth club basketball in Cyprus in 2005 with APOEL Nicosia’s youth teams. In 2009, he moved to Greece and began playing youth club basketball with Aris’ youth teams, until 2011, when he joined Aris’ senior men’s club. He trained for several years at Nick Galis Hall, located near the center of Thessaloniki, Greece.

Team-by-team breakdown of the players each team ended up with in the NBA draft (includes proposed trades):

Atlanta Hawks

1 (19) John Collins, f, Wake Forest

2 (41) Tyler Dorsey, g, Oregon

2 (60) Alpha Kaba, f, Mega Leks (Serbia)

Boston Celtics

1 (3) Jayson Tatum, f, Duke

2 (37) Semi Ojeleye, f, SMU

2 (53) Kadeem Allen, g, Arizona

2 (56) Jabari Bird, g, California

Brooklyn Nets

1 (22) Jarrett Allen, c, Texas

2 (57) Aleksandar Vezenkov, f, FC Barcelona Lassa (Spain)

Charlotte Hornets

1 (11) Malik Monk, g, Kentucky

2 (40) Dwayne Bacon, f, Florida State (from New Orleans)

Chicago Bulls

1 (7) Lauri Markkanen, f, Arizona (from Minnesota)

Cleveland Cavaliers

NONE.

Dallas Mavericks

1 (9) Dennis Smith Jr., g, N.C. State

Denver Nuggets

1 (24) Tyler Lydon, f, Syracuse (from Utah)

2 (49) Vlatko Cancar, f, Mega Leks (Serbia)

2 (51) Monte’ Morris, g, Iowa State

Detroit Pistons

1 (12) Luke Kennard, g, Duke

Golden State Warriors

2 (38) Jordan Bell, f, Oregon (from Chicago)

Houston Rockets

2 (43) Isaiah Hartenstein, c, Zalgiris (Lithuania)

Indiana Pacers

1 (18) TJ Leaf, f, UCLA

2 (47) Ike Anigbogu, c, UCLA

2 (52) Edmond Sumner, g, Xavier (from New Orelans)

L.A. Clippers

NONE.

L.A. Lakers

1 (2) Lonzo Ball, g, UCLA

1 (27) Kyle Kuzma, f, Utah (from Brooklyn)

1 (30) Josh Hart, g, Villanova (from Utah)

2 (42) Thomas Bryant, c, Indiana (from Utah)

Memphis Grizzlies

2 (35) Ivan Rabb, f, California (from Orlando)

2 (45) Dillon Brooks, f, Oregon (from Houston)

Miami Heat

1 (14) Bam Adebayo, f, Kentucky

Milwaukee Bucks

1 (17) D.J. Wilson, f, Michigan

2 (48) Sindarius Thornwell, g, South Carolina

Minnesota Timberwolves

1 (16) Justin Patton, c, Creighton (from Chicago)

New Orleans Pelicans

2 (31) Frank Jackson, g, Duke (from Charlotte)

New York Knicks

1 (8) Frank Ntilikina, g, Strasbourg (France)

2 (44) Damyean Dotson, g, Houston

2 (58) Ognjen Jaramaz, g, Mega Leks (Serbia)

Oklahoma City Thunder

1 (21) Terrance Ferguson, g, Adelaide 36ers (Australia)

Orlando Magic

1 (6) Jonathan Isaac, f, Florida State

2 (33) Wesley Iwundu, f, Kansas State

Philadelphia 76ers

1 (1) Markelle Fultz, g, Washington

1 (25) Anzejs Pasecniks, c, Herbalife Gran Canaria (Spain) (from Orlando)

2 (36) Jonah Bolden, f, FMP Beograd (Serbia)

2 (39) Jawun Evans, g, Oklahoma State

2 (46) Sterling Brown, g, SMU

2 (50) Mathias Lessort, f, Nanterre 92 (France)

Phoenix Suns

1 (4) Josh Jackson, f, Kansas

2 (32) Davon Reed, g, Miami

2 (54) Alec Peters, f, Valparaiso

Portland Trail Blazers

1 (10) Zach Collins, c, Gonzaga (from Sacramento)

1 (26) Caleb Swanigan, f, Purdue

Sacramento Kings

1 (5) De’Aaron Fox, g, Kentucky

1 (15) Justin Jackson, f, North Carolina (from Portland)

1 (20) Harry Giles, c, Duke (from Portland)

2 (34) Frank Mason III, g, Kansas

San Antonio Spurs

1 (29) Derrick White, g, Colorado

2 (59) Jaron Blossomgame, f, Clemson

Toronto Raptors

1 (23) OG Anunoby, f, Indiana

Utah Jazz

1 (13) Donovan Mitchell, g, Louisville (from Denver)

1 (28) Tony Bradley, c, North Carolina (from LA Lakers)

2 (55) Nigel Williams-Goss, g, Gonzaga

Washington Wizards

NONE.