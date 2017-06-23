Helicopter Spraying Insecticide Crashes in Greece, Two Killed

ATHENS — Greek authorities said a small civilian helicopter has crashed near a marshy area around Marathon, north of Athens, killing two of the three people on board.

The 22-year-old man injured is in stable condition, bearing chest and orthopedic injuries, the hospital where the patient was taken, KAT, said in a statement.

“The patient was orientated in terms of time and pace, stable hemodynamically. A complete clinical-laboratory testing revealed medium-level chest and orthopedic injuries which do not currently require surgical intervention,” the hospital said in a statement, adding the patient will remain in the Department of Thoracic Surgery for further treatment.

The fire brigade said one of the occupants managed to get out of the wreckage alive before rescuers arrived, while the other two were found unconscious and later pronounced dead by medics.

It was not immediately clear what caused the helicopter to crash June 23 near Schinias, in the area of a popular beach. The fire brigade said it was a privately owned craft that had been chartered by regional authorities, which regularly use helicopters to spray insecticide to control mosquito populations.

Attica vice governor Petros Filippou said to Athens Macedonian News Agency that the pilot of the helicopter and a wetland guard were killed while the third passenger, a university student, was injured.

Filippou said that when the helicopter completed the aerial spraying against mosquitoes, the pilot took on board the student and the guard to fly with him over the wetland, however, the helicopter hit the wire barbed fence and crashed.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)