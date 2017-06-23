Day 3 at the 6th SNF Annual International Conference: Sports and Public Spaces (Video)

ATHENS – The 6th Annual International Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Conference on Philanthropy opened on June 21 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in Athens. Third day’s topic is the “Evolution of Sports Venues into Public Spaces”.

Read the program:

9:30 – 10:00 / The Agora Project:

A conversation between Andreas C. Dracopoulos – Co-President, SNF and Ronald Daniels – President, Johns Hopkins University moderated by Stelios Vasilakis

10:05 – 10:20 / A conversation:

Andreas C. Dracopoulos – Co-President, SNF

Nacho Mestre – Executive Director, FC Barcelona Foundation

10:25 – 11:45 / Plenary Session 3: From the Arena to Barcelona ’s Camp Nou: the Evolution of Sports Venues into Public Spaces

Panel Moderator: Panos Papoulias – Deputy Director of Programs & Strategic Initiatives, SNF

Panelists:

Simon Kuper – Columnist, Financial Times

Mària Vallès Segura – Director General, FC Barcelona Foundation

Mariona Miret – Head of Programs, FC Barcelona Foundation

Alexander Kitroeff – Associate Professor of History, Haverford College

Dre Urhahn – Co-Founder, Favela Painting Project

11:50 – 12:10 / Performance : Mies kuoro Huutaja t (Screaming Men’s Choir)

Performance by the Finnish choir directed by composer Petri Sirviö.

12:15 – 13:25 / Panel Discussion: Public Ethics and Public Space

Panel Moderator: Stelios Vasilakis – Director of Programs & Strategic Initiatives, SNF

Panelists:

Barry S. Coller – Vice President for Medical Affairs, Physician in Chief, David Rockefeller Professor

Ruth Faden – Founder, Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics

Jeremy Sugarman – Harvey M. Meyerhoff Professor of Bioethics and Medicine, Berman Institute of Bioethics and School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University

Jeffrey Kahn – Andreas C. Dracopoulos Director, Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics

13:25 – 13:30 / Closing Remarks: Stelios Vasilakis – Director of Programs & Strategic Initiatives, SNF