Steering Relations with Israel

Not so long ago, Greece was “brothers” with Bashar al-Assad, Moammar Qaddafi, and Yasser Arafat.

Also not so long ago, anyone – this newspaper, for example – who dared to support some truths, in other words, to claim the Israelis were correct to some extent, was considered by various “democratic forces” to be at the very least inhumane, if not downright anti-Greek.

That was the age of the holders of “absolute truth,” of Andreas Papandreou’s embracement of everything authoritarian in the region, for peculiar reasons which, alas, became national policy and conduct.

It was not until Constantine Mitsotakis came into power that the State of Israel was recognized by Greece, the last European country to do so.

Both we and few others argued, in vain, that Hellenism has many important reasons to want good relations with Israel and Jews abroad, without by any means ignoring the rights of Palestinians.

Now, the leaders of the two Greek states, the “leftist” Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras and the conservative Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, give the impression that they are three good old friends. They smile at one another, shake hands, sign agreements, and appear to not have any other concerns on their minds.

And where is all this happening? In Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city that had a significantly large Jewish population until World War II, before its liberation.

Better late than never…

The improvement in Greek-Israeli relations began years ago and had the support of all the non-Communist parties. It has also been helped by the acute rift between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israel.

The improvement of bilateral relations naturally marked the strengthening of cooperation between the Greek and Jewish diasporas. But many are concerned that a possible future, post-Erdogan improvement of Israeli-Turkish relations will again lead to the deterioration of relations with Greece and Cyprus. Although that is possible, if Greece and Cyprus deepen their relations with Israel in the meantime, then something is bound to remain.

The key to relations with any country is the increase of business activities.

And so Netanyahu is in Thessaloniki, along with Tsipras and Anastasiades, because he hopes to export newly discovered natural gas to Europe via a 1350-mile underwater pipeline to Cyprus and Greece.

One can only hope. It is certainly much more advantageous than passing it through Turkey…

At the same time, however, at the instigation of the State of Israel, the Jews abroad can contribute even further to promoting the Greek issues from Washington, Wall Street and Brussels, provided that what Greece is asking for is reasonable within the international context, and feasible.

Let us not allow this opportunity too, to go to waste.