Security is Europe’s Priority, ND Leader Mitsotakis Says

ATHENS (ANA) – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, upon his arrival at the EPP summit in Brussels on Thursday, stressed the need to tackle terrorism at European level with the Union’s active role in safeguarding its external borders.

Mitsotakis, in a statement, stressed that Europe is threatened by a new kind of extreme terror that directly challenges the western democratic way of life and that terrorists want to trigger fear and panic in Western societies.

“We will not allow it. Security must be our absolute first priority. Security is a precondition for freedom, it is a prerequisite for democracy. In order to be able to guarantee security for European citizens, determination is needed on the one hand, and on the other hand, effective cooperation at European level. This is another reason why European integration must proceed fast. And, of course, a prerequisite for a secure Europe is the effective guarding of the Union’s external borders. This is a mission that Europe must carry out successfully at European level,” noted Mitsotakis.