Will Smith and Family Saving the Beaches of Greece

While many of us plan on visiting the beaches of Greece this summer, and some are already there, it is a wonderful thing to see that even celebrities are taking an interest in cleaning up the environment of the homeland.

Actor Will Smith and his family’s vacation took an environmentalist aspect when teenage daughter Willow decided to help clean up the beaches of Antipaxos. The Smiths are on an Ionian cruise and have visited Corfu and other islands.

Willow posted on Instagram, “Being so far away from what I perceive as a polluted metropolis, I couldn’t stand seeing these beautiful beaches in Greece littered with trash. I saw seagulls, dead on their backs from choking on tiny slivers of plastic and other non-biodegradable materials; They even die from eating fish who have ingested these particle-size slivers. 4 beautiful humans accompanied my mom and I in gathering 22 trash bags full of plastics and urban debris off of 3 small beaches in Antípaxos, Greece.”

“When we see these things on our TV’s or phones it seems far away for some reason; But when it’s right in front of you I feel as though it is humanities responsibility to do as much as we can (in the moment and long-term) no matter how small the action is. As we all start to do our part, we gradually make a difference. Hopefully today we were able to elongate and preserve the beauty & existence of the local sea life,” the young singer, actress and dancer added.