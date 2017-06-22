Greek-American Stories: Employing an Asset

“You’ll never believe my news,” George said, taking his place at the table. “What news?” asked Dimos. “Areti called my wife and told her that Yiannis is applying for a job.” Nodding slowly, John said, “You’re right. We’ll never believe it.”

Kipreos asked, “He’s been unemployed for so many years. Why does he want to work now?”George, grinning, told him, “Ever since Barbara married and has a family Areti is cracking down on him. She says she’s tired of toting the entire economy, coming home to clean the house, wash the clothes, cook and wash the dishes while he reads his newspaper, does the food shopping and sleep till noon.” Kipreos looked solemn. “She should leave him – and, marry me!” Just then Yiannis strolled in, got his coffee and sat among them, dressed in his Sunday church clothes. “Listen guys! I have an appointment this afternoon for an interview. It’s important! I need some help with this resume.” He produced a sheet of paper and placed it on the table.

“What’s it for?” asked Dimos, pretending having no knowledge of his intentions. “It’s a …a…re..resume…for a…jo…job.” “A Job!” The loud chorus exclaimed.

“Resume?”Yiannis wrinkled his brow. “Yeah! What’s up with that? I’m not the first person to fill out a resume for a job, you know.” John nodded. “No, you’re not, the first. But, I thought you’d be the last person to fill one out.” Ignoring him, he asked Dimos to help him out. “Let’s see,” Dimos began reading the printed words. “First thing, your name.” Yiannis shrugged, “That’s easy. That’s on my birth certificate.” John interrupted. “What kind of job are you applying for?”

Taking a prideful pose, Yiannis said, “Bank security guard. I saw the ad in yesterday’s newspaper. I can do that!Best part is you get a uniform, a smart cap and gun. You get to stand at the door and watch everyone that comes in.” Dimos continued. “It asks here, What was the last job you had?” Every head turned toward Yiannis who fell to a long silence. Then, he brightened.“Oh, yeah! I figured John, here, could say I worked for him. I did, once, remember.” John‘s expression surprise. “One day! It was for just one day, Yiannis.” Yiannis shrugged. “They don’t ask for how long.” Dimos went on. “Education?” Yiannis smiled, proudly. “I graduated from Marousanakislaki High School.”Dimos looked up. “High School isn’t impressive anymore, Yiannis. You’ve got to have a more prestigious education.” After a pause, Yiannis told him, “Okay, write down Marousanakislaki College. They’ll never find it, anyway.” Making no comment, Dimos wrote down the information. “It says here, the bank has a reputation for courtesy towards theirvalued customers. What quality can you contribute as guard t to our establishment?”Yiannis thought hard as the others watched him, closely. “I can protect their valued customers by greeting every one that comes into the bank except if I see someone wearing a black mask. I’d shoot him dead!” George slapped him on his shoulder. “That’ll impress them, for sure.” Dimos went on. “Next question, what is the main reason for applying for this job?” Taking in a fortifying breath, Yiannis emphasized, very seriously, “I’ve got money deposited, here. I want to protect that money – with my life!” He looked at his watch. He had little time left before the interview.“And, the last question is, ‘If a superior officer complains to you about something, howwillyou react?” A long space of time took place while Yiannis gave the last question some thought. Then, he grimaced.“Complain? Why should a superior complain to me about anything?” John shrugged. “They’re only asking, Yiannis.”

Then, with a smug expression, Yiannis pointed a finger at the resume and said, “If you’re so superior, then, why did your bank get robbed four times?” It was a no brainer that Yiannis would never get that job – in fact, any job. So, besides saving him from dire rejection and humiliation they all decided to humor him. “You’re right, Yiannis! Imagine complaining to you – a security guard – someone who is protecting them and their money.”“And your money!” added Kipreos. “So!” Dimos exclaimed, indignantly. “Let them find another sucker to do their dirty work. You are too valuable an asset to give them your valuable services.” George piped up, “an asset for sure!” Feeling a surge of pride and righteousness Yiannis got up, thanked them all and went for another coffee.”