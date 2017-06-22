Apricot Jam Muffins with One of the First Fruits of Summer

Apricots, one of the first of the summer fruits to enjoy, are a high fiber, low calorie treat. Fans of the fruit know they are best immediately after being picked from the tree. Three fresh apricots only contain 50 calories. They are a rich source of beta carotene, iron, and potassium.

The antioxidants, including beta carotene and vitamin C which fresh apricots also contain in abundance, protect cells from the damage that occurs when the body burns oxygen, and thus help slow down the aging process and may prevent diseases often associated with aging like heart disease and cancer. Vitamin C also helps the body absorb iron. Choose apricots with an intense golden orange color for the most beta carotene.

Apricot Jam Muffins

1 3/4 cup all-purpose, unbleached flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

A pinch of Greek sea salt

1/3 cup sugar

3/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup Greek olive oil

1 beaten egg

1/4 cup apricot jam

jam 1/4 cup chopped nuts, optional

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare the muffin pan by greasing and flouring or using baking spray. Foil baking cups may also be used, but paper baking cups should be avoided in this recipe. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, and sugar. Make a well in the center and add the orange juice, oil, and the egg. Stir until just combined. Spoon about one tablespoon of the batter into prepared muffin cups, top with a teaspoon of the apricot jam, and then top with the remaining batter to cover the jam. If preferred, top with chopped nuts. Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on wire rack before serving.