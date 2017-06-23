TNH Report: St. Spyridon’s Out-of-Control Finances

NEW YORK – When in October, 2015 The National Herald revealed the sexual scandal of the then-priest George Passias of the St. Spyridon parish in Upper Manhattan’s neighborhood Washington Heights, with his assistant and spiritual daughter Ethel Bouzalas, which led to his defrocking from the holy priesthood, a number of questions were raised about the parish’s finances.

Now, TNH reveals a preliminary audit report dated May 19, 2017, which shows that the financial issues of that historic parish were out of control.

Many questions are raised about transparency in general, and specifically about the role of the Alma Realty management company owned by businessman and philanthropist Steve Valiotis.

At press time, Archbishop Demetrios, Archdiocese employee Jerry Dimitriou – who until recently was in charge of the Archdiocese’s finances – and St. Spyridon Parish Council President Lydia Vagelos-Kallimanis had not responded to TNH’s requests for comment.

Valiotis told TNH: “I cannot talk to you, what can I tell you, these people are crazy. I went up there and I saved their buildings.”

(The entire discussion of TNH with Valiotis appears at the end of this article.)

Fr. Evagoras Constantinides, responding from the Ionian Village in Greece, told TNH that “you are talking to the wrong person because I left from St. Spyridon more than a year ago.”

When we told him that he told the auditors thatPassias took boxes with documents, when he left, he said “I am at the camp in Greece, I have to see my notes which are at the Archdiocese in New York, I am sorry that I can’t help.”

Archdiocesan Chancellor Bishop Andonios of Phasiane told TNH that “we are not going to cover up” anything.( See interview.)

The Archdiocese assigned the matter of St. Spyridon to the Law firm Tarter, Krinsky & Drogin LLP, which hired Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP, which specializes in financial audits.

From the very beginning of the report is stated that “the bank statement analysis was limited to 2 years (2014 and 2015) rather than the three years from 2013 through 2015 that we recommended.” Also it is stated that “the review of the Parochial School and Universal Pre-K was not performed.”

Hundreds of thousands of records from the computer hard drives were deleted. On page 2 of the report is says that “in an effort to secure relevant records of financial information, we obtained forensic images of three computers that they were located at St. Spyridon. Two of those computers had dual hard drives for a total of five hard drives. Based on our forensic analysis of the hard drives, we determined that most of the user files on all the hard drives, including QuickBooks accounting files, were deleted. We were told by Fr. Evagoras that Steve Papadatos deleted the data on the hard drives. In total, there were only approximately 10,500files on the five hard drives. We were able to restore a significant number of deleted files. In total, we restored approximately 571,000 files that had been deleted giving us a total of 581,000 files. However many of the files were damaged and could not be opened (including the QuickBooks accounting files). Approximately 441,000 of the files were photos, video and internet related which would not be expected to contain financial information. That leaves 140,000 user files.”

