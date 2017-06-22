Defense Minister Kammenos Defended Over Call to Jailed Shipowner

ATHENS – Defense Minister Panos Kammenos got the backing of Greece’s coalition government over a phone call he reportedly made to a former shipowner serving life in prison for heroin smuggling.

Kammenos, the leader of the far-right, marginal, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks who gave his party’s nine votes to Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras was alleged to have asked the shipowner, Makis Yiannousakis to testify against a businessman in exchange for support from the government so that he would receive preferential treatment.

Speaking in Parliament, Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis said Kammenos – who isn’t being charged with any crime despite the apparent quid pro quo – was just trying to uncover facts although it wasn’t reported what those were.

Rival political opponents said Kontonis and the government were trying to exonerate Kammenos, whose votes give SYRIZA a scant majority in Parliament where the far-rightists have backed Tsipras to the hilt against their own alleged principles.

Kammenos earlier reacted to the reports saying that Yiannousakis had – through the mediation of journalist Makis Triantafyllopoulos, who has been involved in a series of scandals but never been charge either – asked for judicial protection in order to give evidence in connection with the case.

“As it was my duty to do, I immediately informed the prosecutor and the responsible minister,” Kammenos said.

Conservative New Democracy submitted the question to Parliament asking Kontonis whether he was aware of Kammenos’ “unacceptable intervention” and if obstruction of justice had occurred, as did the former PASOK, now Democratic Alignment.

Kontonis at that time said he’d investigate, adding that, “Interventions of this sort will neither obstruct justice nor stop the government from seeing the issue to the end,” but then did nothing.

Yiannousakis was found guilty of participating in the smuggling of more than two tons of heroin into Greece aboard the Noor 1 cargo ship in 2014.