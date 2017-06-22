Hammered Greeks Doubtful About EU’s Benefits, See Exit Coming

More than seven years deep into an unrelenting economic and austerity crisis, Greeks are skeptical that the European Union has helped them even as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ coalition is whacking them again with more pension cuts and taxes as part of a deal with the country’s European creditors.

A study by the London-based international policy institute Chatham House and research company Kantar found 74 percent of Greeks think the EU’s future is not looking good, more than double that of citizens also polled in Britain – about to leave the bloc – and Belgium, Germany, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Austria, Hungary and Poland.

Some 60 percent of Greeks said they were even more pessimistic now after being repeatedly buried under big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings and with no relief for them in sight despite Tsipras’ deal, in which he declared he’s leading the country to recovery.

Eighty percent of Greeks said they believe Greece would within the next 10 years leave the EU despite frantic efforts by successive governments, which got 326 billion euros ($363.92 billion) in three bailouts to keep the economy from collapsing.

Two-thirds of them said austerity was the villain that had crushed their hopes. Tsipras was elected twice in 2015 on promises to reverse the policy but imposed more of it, saying it wasn’t his fault and that he had no choice and had “delusions” he could do otherwise.