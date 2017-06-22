Greece Condemns Koran Reading in Aghia Sophia, Turkey Ups Provocations

ATHENS – Two days after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildrim in a bid to reduce growing tensions, Turkey’s allowing the reading of the Koran in the ancient Constantinople church of Aghia Sophia led to a bitter reaction from Greece.

Turkey also sent more F-16 fighter jets into Greek airspace, continuing its violations of a fellow NATO country with no response from the alliance as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to taunt Tsipras, who has had only muted responses to the growing provocations, apparently fearful Turkey will release thousands more refugees and migrants onto Greek islands.

“We condemn the Koran reading and holding of prayers in Hagia Sophia, which was attended by the head of Turkey’s Directorate for Religious Affairs and broadcast by Turkey’s state television channel,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement as Tsipras, an atheist, had no reaction.

The statement, seeking support from the international community that hadn’t come before, added that, “Hagia Sophia is a UNESCO world heritage site. The attempt to convert it into a mosque – through reading of the Koran, holding of prayers, and a number of other actions – is an affront to the international community, which needs to be duly mobilized and to react.”

Ironically, Greece is about to open the country’s first official mosque – paid for by Greek taxpayers not the Muslims who will use it – and has been tolerant of Islam while Turkey has repeatedly said it would eventually reconvert Aghia Sophia into a mosque again.

Greece’s Foreign Ministry said the Koran reading was an affront. “This is a clearly unacceptable challenge to the religious sentiments of Christians everywhere and to all those who honour humanity’s cultural heritage, and it is taking place at a time when the interfaith dialogue should be promoted rather than undermined,” it said.

“We call on Turkey to conduct itself as a modern and democratic country, to protect the ecumenical nature of Hagia Sophia, and to respect the age-old tradition of this global monument,” the statement concluded.

As Agence France Presse noted in a report on the reading, the Aghia Sophia is “one of the single most emblematic edifices of human civilization.” A masterpiece of architecture, the Hagia Sophia was first built as a church in the Sixth Century in the Christian Byzantine Empire.

It was almost immediately turned into a mosque following the conquest of Constantinople by the Muslim Ottomans in 1453 with minarets built to flank its magnificent basilica. The minarets still surround the church, one of the most visited sites in Turkey.

It became a secular museum in a key reform of the new post-Ottoman Turkish authorities under Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in the 1930s, making the Hagia Sophia universal heritage for peoples of all faith.

Last year, a Muslim cleric recited the Koran in the Hagia Sophia for the first time in 85 years to mark the opening of an exhibition but this year’s reading during Ramadan went even further with the public broadcasting on the state TV religion channel, which will occur every day during the Muslim holy period, with a recitation by a different Turkish cleric.

But this Ramadan the Turkish authorities have gone a step further, with the state TV religion channel Diyanet TV broadcasting every day of the month the Koran recitation by a different senior Turkish cleric, the most extensive use of the building for religious purposes since it became a museum.

“This kind of obsession — bordering on bigotry — for holding Muslim ceremonies in a monument that belongs to the patrimony of humanity is incomprehensible and shows a lack of respect and contact with reality,” the Greek ministry added. Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said he had written to the UN’s cultural heritage agency UNESCO to complain about its use.

US State Department spokesman Mark Toner said Washington “would encourage the Turkish government to preserve the Hagia Sophia in a way that respects its traditions and its complex history,” a diplomatic approach without rebuke.

Turkey’s foreign affairs spokesman Tanju Bilgic said Greece’s statement was “unacceptable” and said Greece didn’t have a good record for religious freedom even though the government is paing for the official mosque about to open in Athens.

Bilgic said Greece violates the rights of the Muslim minority even though they have been allowed to hold mass prayer ceremonies in public in the heart of Athens. Despite that, Bilgic blasted Greece for what he said were “mistakes being against Islam for being modern.”

Turkey this year did allow Epiphany Day to be celebrated in the Aegean city of Izmir for the first time in over nine decades.