Milonas Denies He’s Suing His Wife as NY Post Reported

NEW YORK – The New York Post’s gossip column Page 6 recently mentioned that Greek-born businessman Spiros Milonas, 88, was suing his wife Antonia, 62. Milonas said he was not suing his wife, and noted that his two daughters Sofia Dingle, 50, and Claire Milonas, 47, who work for their father’s Manhattan-based company, Ionian Management, are responsible for the lawsuit. As the Post reported, Milonas “believes his ‘daughters convinced’ his longtime attorney, Judd Burstein, to file the suit behind his back.”

“This is one of the most hurtful cases in my life,” a tearful Milonas said as reported by the Post which was contacted after the couple saw the story and their photo on Page 6.

Antonia Milonas told the Post that the Manhattan civil suit is an attempt by her stepdaughters to gain “control” of the $500 million private-investment business.

Milonas said, “They’re not happy that I remarried. My daughters hold everything against Antonia,” as reported in the Post.

He repeatedly told the Post reporter to “Write that I love Antonia,” in her presence and when she had left the room.

Milonas maintains that he never gave his lawyer permission to file the lawsuit.

Burstein claims that Milonas directed him to file it and suggested that the businessman’s health is failing. Billionaire and Milonas’ friend for over 30 years John Catsimatidis was contacted by the Post for comment and said of Milonas, “He’s fine.”

The Post reported that Milonas fired Burstein when the lawyer refused to drop the lawsuit. In an email dated June 13, Burstein wrote to Milonas and his daughters, noting that, “I believe that you have been unduly influenced, harassed, and intimidated by Antonia,” as the Post reported.

Ray Hannigan, lawyer for Milonas’ daughters, said, as quoted in the Post, that they “had nothing whatsoever to do with the commencement of that lawsuit.”