Construction Materials Collapse Astoria Roof, Injuring 3 (Pics & Vid)

NEW YORK (AP) — Three construction workers were injured in Queens when the roof of a two-story brownstone undergoing renovations collapsed.

It happened on 28th Road in Astoria just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials say a load of material that had been placed onto the building’s roof caused it to collapse onto the floors below.

A 37-year-old worker managed to get out of the building on his own and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

A 40-year-old worker was quickly pulled from the debris conscious but with critical injuries.

Fire officials say the third worker was trapped under a “few thousand pounds of construction material” in the building’s basement for over an hour before rescuers pulled him out.

The third construction worker was conscious and talking throughout the rescue effort, fire officials said.

All three were taken to Elmhurst Hospital.