“Patmos Revelation” Event Set to Begin on June 30

ATHENS – Everything’s ready for the “Patmos Revelation” sports tourism event, which will take place on the sacred island on June 30 – July 2. The Municipality of Patmos, in cooperation with the Region of the South Aegean, hopes to attract more alternative tourists who will participate in the event and become acquainted with the significant history of the island.

There are still a few days are left to join Patmos Revelation, the event which is now under the auspices of the Greek National Tourism Organization, and registration continues with many participants from Greece and abroad. Registration through the official webpage of the event will continue, while racing kits from all participants must be received by Thursday, Jun. 29, Friday, Jun. 30, and Saturday, Jul. 1 from 9 AM -9 PM at Patmos Cultural Center, Patmion. Register for the event online at: www.activemedia.com.gr/product/patmos-revelation/

The Patmos Revelation program includes Kids’ Athletics by the Olympic and World Champion, Periklis Iakovakis on Friday, Jun. 30 at 9 AM at the football stadium of Patmos.

On Saturday, Jul. 1 at 11 AM, the open water swimming race will be held at Grikos Bay (1 mile/1.6km swimming route). The safety of athletes will be taken care of by Katerini’s Lifeguard School, Lifeguard Patrol.

On Sunday, Jul. 2 in the morning, running races will be held with Skala as the starting point. The 15km route starts at 8:15 AM, the 5km route starts at 9 AM while the 1km route for children starts at 10:55 AM at the seaside of Skala.

The Greek national open water swimming team will be present at the swimming race, headed by the European champion, Antonis Fokaidis.

The detailed schedule is available online at: http://www.patmos-revelation.gr/en/schedule.html

Special ferry routes through Blue Star Ferries will facilitate direct access to the sacred island of the Dodecanese. All those attending Patmos Revelation will be able to travel with the safely and comfort of the top Greek shipping company. With an additional ferry route on Thursday, Jun. 29 at 3 PM, providing the best possible service, Blue Star Ferries offers a 50% discount on ferry tickets to the participant athletes, as well as a 30% discount to their escorts/family members and their vehicles to those wishing to visit the event and the island between June 26 to July 6.

At the same time, another great shipping company, Dodekanisos Seaways, is offering a 30% discount to participants. With routes from and to Leros, Kalymnos, and Samos, the company will enhance the tourist traffic of the island of Patmos.

Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa is an official supporter of the event. The 5-star hotel of Divine Hotels Group, is located at Grikos Bay and is always ready to provide high quality hosting services to the participants and visitors of the island. In addition, the AB Vassilopoulos supermarket chain will support Patmos Revelation by offering products to participants and volunteers, while Vikos will offer the opportunity to all athletes participating in the event to quench their thirst with the natural mineral water Vikos that contributes to the good functioning of the body during sports.

The event has also taken care of the accommodation services for those participating in Patmos Revelation. Attractive packages for 4 days (3 nights) are offered with transport and accommodation for 2 people, starting at 260€.

VitaNTravel, as the official travel agent of the event, will take care and assist all athletes and escorts with information about the ferry routes, ferry tickets, car rentals and accommodation in the island. For more information visit: http://vitantravel.gr/home/

The event will be supported by the following hospitality sponsors: Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa, Allotina Houses, Skala Hotel Patmos, Onar, Chris Hotel, Alykes Studios, Porto Scoutari, Stefanos Katsaros Studios, Hotel Athina, Hotel Rodon, Villa Zacharo, Grikos Hotel, Hotel Effie.

The Patmos Revelation 2017 teaser video is available online at: https://youtu.be/DgEFoQdddbg.

Official Sponsors: Blue Star Ferries, Vikos Natural Mineral Water

Official Supporters: Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa, Sixt rent a car, ΑΒ Vassilopoulos, Dodekanisos Seaways, 1001 flights.

Assisted by: SEGAS, IAAF Kids Athletics, T & G Patmos Rentals, Lifeguard Patrol

Hospitality Sponsors: Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa, Allotina Houses, Skala Hotel Patmos, Onar, Chris Hotel, Alykes Studios, Porto Scoutari, Stefanos Katsaros Studios, Hotel Athina, Hotel Rodon, Villa Zacharo, Grikos Hotel, Hotel Effie.

Official Travel Agent: VitaNTravel.

Strategic TV Partner: National Geographic.

Under the auspices of the Greek National Tourism Organization.