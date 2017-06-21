The Assassination of King George – March, 1913

The capitulation of the Ottoman garrison at Ioannina was a major military triumph for Greece in early March 1913. There was jubilation in Athens and the Greek Diaspora. However, this euphoria was soon overshadowed with the assassination of King George 1 by Alexandros Schinas, whose dastardly act plunged Greece and Greeks of America into deep mourning.

On March 13, 1913, King George (previously known as Prince William of Denmark)went for a walk accompanied by an aide Colonel Frangoudi near the White Tower in Thessaloniki, when Schinas shot him in the back with the bullet lodging near his heart. He died a short time later in a military hospital.

Schinas revealed very little information when interrogated by police. Some news reports suggested that Germany, Bulgaria, and the Ottoman Empire may have been behind the assassination. Such claims were never proven, and it was determined that Schinas had acted alone.

King George was a popular and respected figure among his subjects and in the Greek Diaspora. He ascended to the Greek throne in 1864 and married Princess Olga (Romanov dynasty) in 1867. They had eight children: Constantine, George, Alexandra, Nicholas, Maria, Olga, Andrew, and Christopher. Crown Prince Constantine assumed the Greek throne shortly after his father’s death.

In the United States, Atlanta Greeks wore black bands as a mark of respect for their dead monarch. New York Greeks were stunned by the news of the assassination of King George and inquired continually at the offices of the Atlantis newspaper for news updates from Greece.

Demetrios Botassi stated that he owed “his continual reappointment [as Consul-General] to King George [and] the Atlantis.” Church leaders and business community expressed its sorrow too.

Chicago Greeks surrounded the offices of the Consulate seeking precise information on the assassination. Initially Greek Consul, Nicholas Salopoulos could not fathom why anyone would commit such a terrible act. Later reports he received confirmed the king’s death. Peter Lambros, the editor of the Star, believed that King’s death was “a catastrophe” and “a plot by the Bulgarians’ for the Greek occupation of Thessaloniki.” One of the proprietors of the Greek-American bank, FG Papakostas believed the reports to be “untrue” whereas George Mallers, Vice President of Naslacos Importing Co, thought King George’s death would have a “great effect on the outcome of the war.”

Memorial church services for the deceased King were conducted in major U.S. cities such as New Orleans, Detroit, Kansas City, Sioux City, Buffalo, Milwaukee, St Louis, San Francisco, Boston, and Fort Worth. President Woodrow Wilson sent condolences on behalf of the American people and his administration to Queen Olga.

The press reports gave differing accounts about Schinas’ character. Both the Washington Times and El Paso Herald described Schinas as “a Greek of low type and feeble mentality” whereas the New York Tribune called him an “evil looking fellow.” Another newspaper referred to him as a “confirmed anarchist” and an “atheist.”

According to the Warsaw Daily Times (Warsaw Indiana) and The Sun (New York), Schinas was known and disliked by Greeks in Chicago, IL, Gary, IN, and Davenport, IA.

C.(?) Damascus, a journalist who worked for a Greek newspaper in New York, claimed that he met Schinas in Davenport where local Greeks detested him “because of anarchist utterances and open declaration favoring assassination.” Schinas returned to Greece for the purpose assassinating the king. Damascus suggests that Schinas “was a wanted criminal and came to America” because the latter had “difficulties while serving in public office in Greece.”

There were conflicting news reports on the origins of Schinas, who lived in New York before returning to Greece. Nick Caras, an employee in John Rompapass’ bookstore, remembered meeting Schinas several years earlier in Athens. He claimed that Schinas was perhaps ‘the son of a rich merchant of Seres’ selling tobacco and spices.” Furthermore, Caras was uncertain whether Schinas attended college but remembered him returning back to Greece. In fact, Rompapass also acted as a shipping agent booking passages which explains Caras’ recall of Aleco Schinas’ return to the homeland.

Another account given by Eratosthenes Charrns claims that he was a personal friend of Schinas, where both of them worked at a New York hotel. Charrns mentioned that he had many discussions with Schinas “quarrelling with him because of his atheistic and socialistic ideas.” Apparently, Schinas was a keen reader “of all socialism works” and spent his free time “making friends with radical and fervid thinkers” on New York’s East Side.

Botassi stated that Schinas sought revenge for the Greek government’s action closing down his ‘school of anarchism’ which he founded in Volo. A government raid resulted in the seizure of books and pamphlets and arrest of two of its leaders at the school. It was also reported that Schinas considered running as a candidate for Volos in the Greek Vouli (Parliament). He was supposedly well-educated where he lectured for a time in the medical department of the University of Athens. Furthermore, he spoke allegedly four languages: Greek, English, Italian, and French fluently, and was related to the former Greek Minister to Washington, Lambros Coromilas.

Solon Vlasto, the editor of Atlantis, put to rest any lingering doubts of Schinas’ supposed background from the number of conflicting accounts appearing in the US press. He published Basil Batzoulis’ letter which revealed some interesting details regarding Schinas. The assassin never established a school of anarchism, never entered politics, had no friends, enjoyed backgammon and was employed as a chemist’s assistant in his brother’s pharmacy. Schinas argued with his brother and decided to try his luck in the United States. He found work physically demanding and returned to Greece. Vlasto believed Batzoulis’ account to be correct as it was confirmed from the information of Greeks who had resided in Volos.

In early May, Schinas committed suicide by jumping out the window of the police station in Thessaloniki.